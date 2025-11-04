Groww IPO Day 1: GMP of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Gain On First Day of Subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bengaluru-based share market investment company Groww opens for subscription on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. On the first day of bidding, Billionbrains Garage Ventures was subscribed by 48% up till now. Qualified institutional investors subscribed 0.10 times, non-institutional buyers subscribed 0.44 times, while retail investors subscribed 1.68 times.

The Rs 6,632 crore IPO of fintech company will close on November 7, 2025, and the tentative date for listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is on November 12, 2025. The allotment date of shares of the Groww IPO is on November 10, 2025.

The retail investor will get a lot size of 150 shares with a price band of Rs 95 - Rs 100 per share with the minimum investment of Rs 14,250. It is looking to raise Rs 6,632.30 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 55,72,30,051 equity shares worth Rs 5,572.30 crore.

Groww IPO GMP

The share price of Groww IPO in the grey market premium is trading at Rs 117.25 at 2.54 pm on November 4, which is 17.25% above the price band of per share, according to Investorgain. According to GMP, the issue is expected to list at around Rs 117 per share, reflecting an estimated 17% premium over the upper price band.