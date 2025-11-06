Groww IPO Day 2: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Fully Subscribed On Second Day; Check GMP

The initial public offering (IPO) of Groww was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday, November 6. The Bengaluru-based stock broking firm was open for bidding on November 4, 2025 and will close on November 7, 2025.

The 6,632 crore IPO attracted investors for bids of 39,16,33,950 shares against 36,47,76,528 shares available. The Groww IPO total subscription is 1.51 times.

The qualified institutional buyers subscribed 0.20 times, non-institutional investors bid for 1.96 times, while retail individual investors subscribed 4.79 times. The Billionbrains Garage Ventures successfully secured over Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors.

Also Read | Lenskart IPO Allotment Status: Here's How to Check Share Allotment and GMP Ahead of Listing Date.

Groww IPO tentative date of allotment is on Monday, November 10, 2025, while the listing date is on Wednesday, November 12. The price band of the Groww IPO shares is between Rs 95 to Rs 100 with a lot size of 150 shares, with a minimum investment of Rs 14,250.

Groww IPO supported by prominent investors, including Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the organisation intends to allocate the IPO proceeds towards technological advancement and operational growth. From the issue, Rs 225 crore will support brand development and marketing initiatives, whilst Rs 205 crore will be directed to Groww Creditserv Technology PVT LTD.

Groww IPO GMP

Groww IPO share price in the unlisted market was trading at Rs 111.50, which is 11.50% above the higher bidding price of Rs 100. The estimated listing price of Groww shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is Rs 111.50, according to Investorgain data reported at 30.31 PM on Thursday.