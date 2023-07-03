Groww's 100th "Ab India Karega Invest" Sees Strong Participation in Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Groww, India's leading financial services company, recently marked a milestone in its Ab India Karega Invest initiative by hosting the 100th edition at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. The event was inaugurated by Sundararaman Ramamurthy, the MD & CEO of BSE, and featured prominent personalities who shared insightful information across multiple sessions throughout the day. Hundreds of individuals attended the day-long event to learn more about intelligent investing. A financial education initiative, Ab India Karega Invest aims to simplify investing for people across the country and inculcate responsible investing habits among new investors.

Started in 2020, Ab India Karega Invest is Groww's flagship financial education initiative that introduces people to the investment world, educates them about different investment options and resolves their queries. The day-long Mumbai edition featured educational sessions that provided audiences with the knowledge and skills necessary to invest smartly and confidently. AIKI provides an opportunity for participants to interact with experts and gain insights into different investment options and strategies. Since its launch, Groww has successfully conducted this initiative across 100 cities, impacting millions of investors thus far.

The Mumbai edition featured some of the finest financial minds in the country, such as Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Deepak Shenoy, Chirag Mehta, Anuj Puri, Kalpen Parekh, Sankaran Naren, Shankar Sharma and Sandeep Tandon. Sessions included "How to invest in an all-time high market", "Why the Future of investing is Passive", and "What beyond equity: Real Estate, Gold and Debt", among others. Mumbai AIKI attendees returned home with a wealth of knowledge and renewed confidence to invest smartly.

Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww, said, "Investing in capital markets not only helps an individual grow their wealth, but can also significantly impact the country's growth. At Groww, we are committed to democratising investments by educating and enabling people with the right skills and knowledge to invest. "Ab India Karega Invest" is a step towards this direction, and we have been thrilled with the response so far. We will continue taking AIKI to more towns and cities in the future."

To know more about the AIKI initiative, visit groww.in/ab-india-karega-invest.

Groww (groww.in) is one of India's leading financial services companies, which offers a simplified way to invest in Stocks, Mutual funds, IPOs, ETFs, and Gold. Groww's technology platform aims to make financial services simple and accessible for users across India. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company is backed by various investors, including Sequoia India, Y Combinator, Ribbit Capital, Propel Venture, and Kauffman Fellows. Groww has won numerous recognitions for providing the best investing experience.

