GS Marketing hits a mega-success with its 250th Fair held at Science, Kolkata which holds record-breaking Footfalls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 16: Every year, the advent of Winter in Kolkata heralds the coming of a fabulous Trade & shopping festival after the Durga Puja. The 22nd Edition of the India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF) began on 15th December, 2023 and concluded on 1st January, 2024. The attendees celebrated & enjoyed the display and sale of over 1 lakh varieties of products from 17 countries and 22 states. We experienced record footfalls this year.

The IIMTF is jointly organized by The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and G S Marketing Associates.

The IIMTF provides an ideal platform for the exhibitors to showcase their products and services in the best exhibition ambience. Among other benefits, these fairs provide the business houses and businessmen a face to face meeting opportunity, which is a perfectly cost effective, means for achieving trade objectives.

The inauguration was done by our Hon'ble Chief Guest, Dr. Shashi Panja, Minister In Charge, Dept of Industry, Commerce & Enterprises, Women & Child Development and Social Welfare, Govt. of West Bengal, our Hon'ble Guest of Honour, Shri Sujit Bose, Minister of State, Dept of Fire & Emergency Services (Independent Charge), Govt. of West Bengal, Janab Andalib Elias, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata, Mr. Tin Moe, Consul General, Consulate-General of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Mr. T Ayyappan, Marketing Head, National Jute Board, Mr. O P Prahladka, Board Member, Export Promotion Council of Handicrafts, Mr. Ajay Kumar, Zonal Manager, LIC, Mr. Mrigyanka Sarkar, Branch Head, NSIC.

This Fair is an exhibition of the wonderful and unique products of Indian Companies, MSMEs, NSIC, National Jute Board, EPCH, Coir Board, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, International Companies, Govt. Depts., PSUs, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Furniture, Electronics, Lifestyle, Interiors, Health, Beauty, Food etc.

G.S. Marketing Associates is a leading and well known organizer of Trade Fairs and Exhibitions in India. GS has a rich experience of 29 years in the field of Exhibitions and Trade Fairs. In fact, this Fair is their 250th Fair, which is a huge landmark. It is a much awarded organizing company and the IIMTF is the biggest Trade Fair in the Private Sector and is the pride of Bengal.

This year, all our sellers experienced a huge sale of their products. The people of Kolkata embraced the fair & all the products. All our participants have expressed their happiness & gratitude.

Companies from across the globe were present at this landmark Fair with products like Dry Fruits, Jewellery, Processed Food as well as Leather products, Handicrafts, Handlooms, Garments, Textiles, Furniture, Artifacts, Lifestyle, Fitness and Health accessories, Kitchen appliances, Chimneys, etc.

The much awarded organizers have sincerely requested the people of Kolkata, that they have organized this Fair to the best of their ability and have requested the citizens of the City of Joy, to come and visit the IIMTF, strike business deals with a variety of companies from India & abroad, enjoy the wonderful display of products and have a complete experience of business and shopping pleasure. The Kolkatans have responded with superb footfalls. They are visiting this exhibition most enthusiastically and enjoying their memorable visit of business and shopping pleasure with their family, friends and relatives.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor