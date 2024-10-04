GST panel deliberates on lowering rate on health insurance, tractors

New Delhi, Oct 4 As the government focuses on GST 2.0 which further eases tax laws, enhance tax simplification and adoption of technology, the ministerial panel tasked to rationalise rates is deliberating on lowering GST on essential items like health insurance and tractors up to 5 per cent.

As tractor segment volumes saw marginal growth (year-on-year) in September, a reduction in GST on tractors will offset the revenue loss, according to industry experts. Tractors currently attract 12-28 per cent GST, depending on their classification.

Similarly, a cut in GST on health and term insurance – a long-pending demand of the sector -- will further make them more affordable for the masses.

As per experts, health insurance is likely to see a decrease from 18 per cent to 12 per cent, while term insurance may attract a GST of 5 per cent.

According to reports, the panel, chaired by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, is focused on moving certain items from the 12 per cent slab to 5 per cent. The panel is expected to meet on October 19 over the insurance issue, followed by discussions on rate rationalisation on October 20.

Last month, the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, set up a Group of Ministers (GoM) on slashing the tax rate on life and health insurance, as well as reducing the GST on cancer drugs.

The GoM on life and health insurance is headed by Choudhary, who is currently heading the panel on GST rate rationalisation.

The 54th GST Council meeting, held on September 9, reached a “broad consensus” to bring relief to individuals and senior citizens with a decision on the GST applied to health insurance premiums. The current GST rate on health and life insurance policies stands at 18 per cent.

However, the GST Council announced to reduce the rate on cancer drugs to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

The life and health insurance industry is hopeful that the reduction would alleviate the tax burden on both insurers and policyholders.

