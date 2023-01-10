GTC Cabs to launch self-driver car rental this year

Noida (India), January 10: GTC Cabs, an online cab booking aggregator providing reliable and premium cab services to customers, will launch self-driver car rentals this year.

Noida-based GTC Cabs currently offers services such as outstation cabs, one-way taxis, car rentals, airport taxi transfers, and shared taxis across the country. Unlike other aggregators, who charge a hefty commission from the cab drivers, making the rides very expensive (to go with frequent cancellations), GTC provides high-quality and reliable services at the cheapest rates.

“We do not charge any commission from cab drivers. They only have to buy a monthly package from us for Rs. 400 to get business from our portal. This allows us to offer cab services to customers at the equivalent or just higher than the bus fare. This has allowed us to get a firm footing in the cab services segment pan-India. Having established ourselves as a reliable cab aggregator, we are going to launch self-driver car rental services this year,” said Krishan Pal, Founder and Director of GTC Cabs.

Pal is deeply inspired by Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder of Ola Cabs, which heralded the era of cab services in the country. However, Pal has made it his mission to make cab services affordable to the masses in the true sense. The company is currently working with more than 10,000 cab drivers and vendors.

GTC Cabs also has a system where customers post their ride details along with the fare, which the drivers can match or quote another fare. The customer has the option of booking a shared taxi or a one-way cab to meet his budget.

“Our cab services are for everyone, but if there are still budget constraints, we give various options to customers to pick the cheapest cab services,” said Pal.

Incidentally, Pal established GTC Cabs in August 2021, just months after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was a time when several curbs and restrictions on travel and gatherings continued to be in force across the country. Many cab drivers and agencies were at the time struggling to earn enough to pay their vehicle EMIs due to a lack of business.

“There was no particular reason for choosing that period to start the company. The groundwork had been done and we just wanted to get started. Many people had quit cab driving as a profession at the time but we could bring many of them back and support them,” Pal added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor