Guardian recognized as India's Best Companies to Work for 2023

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 21: Guardian India Operations Private Limited, a subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), has been recognized as one of 'India's Best Companies to Work For 2023' - Top 100 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India. This recognition reflects Guardian's High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ that fosters an inclusive workplace that promotes colleagues' holistic well-being, trust the organization they work for, take pride in what they do, and relish the camaraderie.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized amongst the Top 100 best companies in India," shared Andrew McMahon, CEO and President, Guardian Life. "At Guardian, we believe that a great workplace is built on trust, respect, and empowerment. This recognition highlights the dedication and collaborative spirit of our colleagues, who make working at Guardian a one-of-a-kind experience."

"Our culture thrives on a shared belief that our people are the heart of our success. We are honored to be recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute, which reinforces our commitment to championing well-being and fostering an environment where every individual can flourish," said Dean Del Vecchio, Chief Information and Operations Officer.

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries collaborate with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. As part of this assessment, the organizations are studied through two lenses. The first lens measures the quality of employee experience through Trust Index(c) survey that helps in seeking anonymous feedback from employees and carries 75 per cent weightage when considered for the Best Workplaces™ lists. The second lens is called Culture Audit(c) that evaluates the quality of people practices of an organization, covering the entire employee life cycle. This carries 25 per cent weightage. The Institute undertakes a robust validation process on the data gathered through the assessment process. The cumulative score of Trust Index(c) and Culture Audit(c) determines an organization's position in the ranking scoreboard and helps in identifying 'India's 100 Best Companies to Work For'.

