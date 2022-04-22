GuardianLink Launches a Zero Gas Fee Layer 2 for NFTs in Partnership WithStakware

the NFT ecosystem company has launched a Zero Gas Fee Layer 2 for NFTs using ZK Rollup (Zero Knowledge Proofing is a privacy-focused Ethereum scaling method) in partnership with StarkWare to onboard its entire community of NFT Holders, brands, artists, and games. It also recently introduced its international gaming NFT marketplace , which is going live with the World's First Play to Earn Cricket Game NFTs,' Meta Cricket League' (MCL) on 22nd April 2022. As a part of its Meta Cricket League (MCL), will be debuting its exclusive cricket NFTs and digital cricket collectibles with Zero Gas Fees.

Layer 2 enhances transaction speed and enables effective scaling up High Frequency Trading and NFT Gaming. The technology would be a first for the Asian market and will revolutionise NFT minting. While the NFTs are minted on this blockchain protocol with high throughput and zero gas fees, it is still secured by Ethereum as Layer 1.

GuardianLink leveraged StarkWare's secure, cost-efficient, fast and reliable technology as the underlying base to build and innovate on for launching its Layer 2 protocol. This enables interoperable blockchain protocol with all major networks including Ripple, Solana, Polygon and Avalanche, among others.

Arjun Reddy, Co-Founder & CTO of GuardianLink said, "Our R&D team has been diligently working on providing technological supremacy for our NFT community, as well Zero Gas Fees Layer 2 and interoperability with top blockchains. This Military Grade Secure product will empower the users to mint on with Zero Gas Fees and support any number of trades throughout its lifetime, thereby encouraging greater participation for markets like India."

The Meta Cricket League' (MCL) NFT cricket drop will be a blind purchase called Super Loot. Every Super Loot will have assured NFTs. The NFTs could either be a set of metaverse cricket players or a combination of metaverse players and authenticated digital bats signed by some of the biggest legends of the game. It brings in P2E opportunities, allowing people can monetize their time and effort spent on this game. By playing MCL, players can earn cash prizes and other crypto rewards by challenging other players.

StarkWare, a Tel Aviv based blockchain company founded by the creator of ZK-STARKs, a private zero-knowledge proof system. The provider of the most validated blockchain solution has already minted more than 50 Million NFTs and processed 150 Million transactions, with half a Trillion dollars in cumulative trading value.

is a pioneer and innovator of NFT Technologies with its roots embedded in the Blockchain world since 2016. It is the inventor of Anti. Rip and Wallet. Cipher technologies for the NFT world have developed one of the first frameworks of Legitimacy protocol for the NFT ecosystem. GuardianLink.io's deep base of over 350+ product avengers and NFT artists provides global execution capabilities for deploying the NFT Auction platform and Exchange Framework. With global brands and exchanges running on the GuardianLink.io platform, it has a proven track record of scalability, accessibility and extensibility. Jump.trade is a new NFT marketplace with NFT Gaming specific features launched by GuardianLink. The platform will feature NFTs of international brands and celebrities as well as gaming.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor