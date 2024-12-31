Guestara Secures $500K Pre-Seed Funding to Transform Global Hospitality With AI-Powered Guest Management

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 31: Guestara, a startup reimagining how hospitality professionals serve and engage guests, today announced a $500K pre-seed funding round from a group of experienced travel and hospitality tech entrepreneurs, led by industry veteran Sanjay Ghare. The funds will fuel Guestara's mission to develop cutting-edge AI-driven solutions that streamline operations, boost guest satisfaction, and uncover new revenue opportunities for hotels worldwide.

Founded by CEO Akshay Dekate and three other co-founders, Guestara offers an AI-enabled guest management platform that centralizes and automates key hospitality functions. Akshay himself has spent over a decade in hospitality innovation. Guestara's solutions span Unified Inbox, Contactless Mobile Check-In, Omnichannel Guest Engagement, Personalized Upselling, and Smart Checkoutall designed to integrate seamlessly with leading Property Management Systems (PMS). By transforming guest management into a centralized, intelligent workflow, Guestara empowers hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals to focus on what matters most: delivering memorable guest experiences.

"Hospitality is more than a serviceit's an experience," said Akshay. "Guestara harnesses AI to help hotels elevate that experience, boosting operational efficiency and enhancing guest loyalty. Our goal is to onboard 2 million rooms globally and transform the sector into a data-driven, people-focused industry."

Guestara has already onboarded hotels and short-term rentals as beta clients, with 2000+ rooms collectively, including 3 global hotel chains, reporting a 20% increase in operational efficiency, a 35% rise in guest satisfaction, and a 57% boost in incremental revenue. By providing real-time insights and eliminating many of the manual tasks that burden staff, Guestara's platform frees hoteliers to build deeper guest relationships.

"We see Guestara as a game-changer," said Sanjay. "Their AI-first approach brings immediate benefitsboth economic and experientialto our industry. We're thrilled to support them as they redefine hospitality for the modern era."

With this infusion of capital, Guestara will accelerate product development and expand its reach, targeting a diverse range of hotel partnersfrom boutique independents to multinational chains. By doing so, the company aims to set a new standard in guest management, blending technology with genuine hospitality to deliver truly exceptional stays.

For more information or to become an early partner, reach out at care@guestara.com.

