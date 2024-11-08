Guide to Paying UPPCL Electricity Bills Online via ICICI Bank Net Banking and iMobile App

New Delhi [India] November 8: Paying electricity bills on time is necessary to have a continuous power supply to your place. With digitalisation, the payment process of electricity bills has become really easy. Earlier, one had to stand in long queues outside the collection office for hours to pay the bill. But, today, with the digitalisation of the finance sector, you can easily make electricity bill payments online.

UPPCL, which stands for Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, is a public electricity generation and distribution company owned and operated by the state government of Uttar Pradesh. The company provides electricity to the UP region. Realising the need for convenient and quick bill payments, UPPCL now accepts online payments via ICICI Bank internet banking and iMobile App.

Hence, knowing how to view and make a UPPCL bill payment is important. This comprehensive guide will tell you more about the various ways to make payments to UPPCL and how to view the bill.

What is UPPCL?

UPPCL, or Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, is responsible for electricity transmission and distribution in Uttar Pradesh. UPPCL manages power distribution through several companies such as DVVNL, MVVNL, KESCO, PUVVNL, PVVNL, NPCL, and Torrent Power, which serve different zones across the state. You can easily pay all UPPCL and its discoms bills using ICICI Bank's Internet Banking or iMobile app.

How to Find UPPCL Biller?

To find your UPPCL biller, start by identifying the power distribution company that serves your area. UPPCL manages electricity distribution through several sub-billers, such as DVVNL, MVVNL, PUVVNL, and PVVNL, depending on the region.

You can find your biller by any of the following ways:

You can search for the biller as per your region in the Bill payments section while making bill payments through ICICI Bank net banking or iMobile app.

Checking your previous electricity bill, the biller name is mentioned on the bill.

Visit the UPPCL website to determine which sub-biller supplies electricity to your location.

Contact the customer care number of UPPCL and confirm the biller based on your address.

How to pay UPPCL Bill Online?

You can pay your Uttar Pradesh electricity bill via ICICI Bank's digital platforms. It is a simple, secure, and quick process. Here is how you can complete the payment in just a few steps:

1. Through Internet Banking

Here are the steps to pay UPPCL Bills via ICICI net banking:

Log in to your ICICI Bank Internet Banking.

Go to ‘Pay Bills' under ‘Payments & Transfer'.

Search & Select relevant billers from the list like DVVNL, PVVNL, MVVNL, etc.

Enter the consumer number details to fetch the bill for payment.

The details of the bill will appear on the screen. (Here, you can set up the Auto Pay facility to pay the bills for the subsequent months automatically)

Select the preferred mode of payment such as savings account, Credit card or Pay Later.

Enter the OTP and click on ‘Pay Bill' to complete the payment.

A success message will appear on your screen. Here, you can view the details and download the payment receipt.

2. Through the iMobile Application

You can pay the bill via the iMobile application:

Log in to the iMobile app

Go to the ‘Bill Pay, Recharge and FASTag' section

Select ‘Electricity' category

Search & select relevant billers from the list like DVVNL, PVVNL, MVVNL etc.

Enter the consumer number details to fetch the bill for payment

The details of the bill will appear on the screen. (Here, you can set up the Auto Pay facility to pay the bills for the subsequent months automatically)

Select the preferred mode of payment such as a savings account, Credit Card or pay later.

Click on ‘Pay Bill' and complete the payment.

A success message will appear on your screen. Here, you can view the details and download the payment receipt.

What are the Benefits of Paying UPPCL Bill On-Time?

UPPCL has made electricity payments more convenient and faster by introducing online billing payment methods. If you keep making payments on time, you will reap other benefits.

1. Avoid Late Fees

If you do not make the UPPCL bill payment on time you might have to face late fees and certain penalties. This can be simply avoided by making timely payments. Thus, to stay out of unwanted financial burdens, make payments on time.

2. Avoid Discontinuation of Power Supply

To get an uninterrupted power supply, it's crucial to make UPPCL bills on time. This shall also benefit you in staying out of inconvenience.

3. Reminders for Payments

On the Official Website of UPPCL, your electricity usage and billing data are available. With this information, you can also set up a reminder for yourself, which shall help you stay within budget and also to make timely payments.

Conclusion

Digitalisation has revolutionised the entire electricity bill payment system, improving the process. You can sit at your home comfortably and make the UPPCL bill payments without hassle or delay through ICICI Bank's netbanking or iMobile app.

Thus, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has successfully provided a fruitful solution to the ongoing problem of delays and negligence in the electricity billing sector. With just a click, you can have an uninterrupted supply of power.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor