Gujarat Breast Meet, Gastro-Intestinal Oncology Conference kick off in Ahmedabad

The twin meets are being attended by the best-known breast cancer specialists and oncologists from across the country.

Ahmedabad, September 6: The 4th Gujarat Breast Meet (GBM) and the 5th Mid-year Gastro-Intestinal Oncology Conference, in which the best-known breast cancer specialists and oncologists from across the state and country are taking part, got underway in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The prevalence of breast cancer and gastrointestinal cancer has gone up globally because of various reasons, including lifestyle, dietary habits, etc. In India, too, the number of patients being diagnosed with breast cancer and gastrointestinal cancer has shown a worrying increase.

“The 4th Gujarat Breast Meet and 5th Mid-year Gastro-Intestinal Oncology Conference are mainly covering two subjects – one gastrointestinal cancer and second breast cancer. The Conference is an academic conference aimed at spreading awareness about these two types of cancers. More than 200 doctors from across the country are taking part in the Conference and sharing their knowledge and experience in treating cancer with the other participants. The Conference’s objective is to make doctors aware of the latest developments and treatments of these cancers, which will allow them to give better service and care to patients,” said Dr. Viraj Lavingia, Organising Secretary of the Conference, and Director, Medical Oncology, (GI Services) at HCG Cancer Centre, Ahmedabad.

The first day of the Conference saw presentations about various topics by subject experts. Insightful panel discussions on challenges of managing breast cancer in young patients, the latest advancements in breast cancer surgery, and risk-reducing strategies were organised as a part of the 4th Gujarat Breast Meet on Saturday, said Dr. DG Vijay, Organising chairperson of the 4th Gujarat Breast Meet, and Director, HCG Cancer Centre.

The 5th Mid-year Gastro-Intestinal Oncology Conference panel discussions on a range of topics, presentation of papers, and talks on various types of gastrointestinal cancers such as oesophageal, gastric, pancreatic, rectal, etc. by top-notch experts, said Dr. Jagdish Kothari, Organising chairperson of 5th Mid-year Gastro-Intestinal Oncology Conference, and Director, HCG Cancer Centre.

“The first day of The 4th Gujarat Breast Meet (GBM) and the 5th Mid-year Gastro-Intestinal Oncology Conference was an excellent one and provided a tremendous learning opportunity for all the participants. We have received tremendous feedback from the participants. There are many interesting sessions lined up for the second day too, and we are confident that they will also be as insightful as today’s sessions and events,” said Dr. Lavingia further.

