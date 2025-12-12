Gujarat CM pushes new vision, regional conferences for inclusive growth

Ahmedabad, Dec 12 Building on the global success of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, launched in 2003 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is now steering Gujarat toward a more granular model of growth.

His new initiative, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRC), aims to spotlight the unique strengths and sectoral opportunities of each region, ensuring development reaches every corner of the state.

As part of this four-region plan, the Saurashtra-Kutch edition of VGRC will be held in Rajkot from January 10 to 12, 2026.

To promote the upcoming conference and engage international stakeholders, the Gujarat government hosted a dialogue session in New Delhi on December 12. Diplomats and representatives from over 20 countries - including Russia, Canada, Israel, Singapore, the UAE, Finland, and South Africa - participated in the discussion.

The session underscored VGRC’s theme, “Regional Aspirations, Global Ambitions,” and highlighted Gujarat’s push for an inclusive, innovative and sustainable economic ecosystem.

Key areas of collaboration - fisheries, ports, the Dholera Special Investment Region, and tourism - were presented as major opportunity zones, with detailed conversations on B2B prospects, partnership benefits, and logistical support for participating nations.

Officials also showcased the success of North Gujarat’s first VGRC held in Mehsana, which secured investment MoUs worth Rs 3.24 lakh crore.

Senior officials from the Government of India’s DPIIT, the Union Fisheries Department, Invest India, and various Gujarat departments - including Industries & Mines, Tourism, Maritime Board and Dholera SIR - attended the session.

With growing foreign interest and a renewed focus on regional strengths, VGRC is emerging as Gujarat’s next strategic leap: a platform that takes the state’s “Gateway to the Future” promise from global corridors to regional growth centres.

Vibrant Gujarat began as an ambitious investment summit to rebuild the state’s economy after the 2001 earthquake and position Gujarat as a global business destination.

Over the years, it has evolved into India’s most influential economic summit, attracting heads of state, multinational CEOs, global policymakers and major investors.

Each edition has expanded in scale, focusing on sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, innovation, logistics and startups, while projecting Gujarat as a hub of stability, policy clarity and ease of doing business.

Now, with two decades of momentum, Vibrant Gujarat has transformed from a regional investment meet into a globally recognised platform that shapes India’s economic diplomacy and long-term development vision.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor