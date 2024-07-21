Gujarat exported 689.5 tonnes of mangoes in 2023-24

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 21 : Gujarat exported 689.5 metric tonnes of mangoes in 2023-24, according to data from the Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation (GAIC). From 2019-20 to 2023-24, the state has exported over 2,500 metric tonnes of mangoes.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is not just leading in cultivating traditional crops but also stands out in horticultural production. The state has earned national acclaim for its mango production, especially for Kesar mangoes.

The thriving mango industry is a vital component of Gujarat's agricultural economy and enjoys robust demand internationally.

In Gujarat, a total of 449,389 hectares are dedicated to horticultural fruit and flower crops, with 177,514 hectares specifically dedicated to mango cultivation, a press statement stated on Sunday.

Mangoes grow primarily in the Valsad, Navsari, Gir-Somnath, Kachchh, and Surat districts. The Kesar mango from Talala Gir is praised globally for its superb quality and has been honoured with the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag. Beyond Gir, Kesar mangoes are also produced in Kutch. Additionally, Gujarat's mango production includes other special varieties such as Hafus (Alphonso), Rajapuri, Totapuri, and Sonpari.

This year, the Gujarat Agro Radiation Processing Facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, has irradiated and exported 210 metric tonnes of Kesar mangoes. This facility is the first USDA-APHIS-certified irradiation unit in Gujarat and the fourth in India, the press statement added.

Under the guidance of Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, more than 2 lakh kg of Kesar mangoes were irradiated and exported last year.

Before this unit was set up in Bavla, Ahmedabad, mango farmers in Gujarat had to travel to Mumbai for irradiation and then export the mangoes, which led to wastage and higher transportation costs.

Now, with the new irradiation plant in Bavla, farmers can process their mangoes locally, reducing costs and earning the best prices for their produce.

Further, under the Indo-Israel Work Plan, farmers receive technical guidance and training in mango cultivation at the Center of Excellence for Mango in Talala, Gir Somnath district.

The program also offers training in intensive farming techniques and innovative practices to enhance production per unit area. So far, 2,601 farmers have been trained, and 9,382 grafts have been cultivated and sold.

The Gujarat Horticulture Department has allocated Rs 15.29 crore in financial assistance to farmers to boost mango production.

The Horticulture Department is implementing a scheme to revamp old mango orchards and farms with low production capacity.

In addition, the department also assists in various schemes, including assistance for intensive fruit planting, support for close-spacing fruit planting, and aid for fruit crops grown with standard spacing, excluding high-cost cultivation crops.

Financial aid covers up to 90 percent of quality planting materials for horticultural crops, with special assistance available for fruit crop plantations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor