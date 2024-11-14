Gujarat: GIFT City launches fintech institute, incubator and accelerator

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 14 : Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) has announced the launch of the GIFT International Fintech Institute (GIFT IFI) and the GIFT International Fintech Innovation Hub (GIFT IFIH)a dedicated fintech incubator and accelerator, supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), as per a statement from the GIFT City.

This is part of GIFT City's journey to becoming a global centre for fintech education, innovation, and start-up growth.

These initiatives will strengthen GIFT City's position as a premier international hub for financial technology and attract world-class talent and industry attention to India.

The GIFT IFI will be led by a distinguished consortium comprising Ahmedabad University, in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar and the University of California, San Diego. The training programs, set to commence in January 2025, are designed to equip professionals with industry-aligned skills essential for the modern financial sector.

The institute will empower the next generation with the capabilities needed to excel in high-growth careers in global finance. Complementing this, the GIFT IFIHled by Plug and Play, a global accelerator platformaims to provide essential resources, expert mentorship, and expansive networking opportunities to startups, offering them a dynamic space to scale and succeed in a competitive fintech landscape.

Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO of GIFT City said, "Launching the GIFT IFI and GIFT IFIH is a key achievement in GIFT City's cherished journey towards creating a globally connected, resilient ecosystem that supports diverse innovators and establishes India as a fintech leader. With the backing of renowned partners in fintech education and incubation, GIFT City is poised to ensure a steady stream of cutting-edge talent, while generating pioneering solutions that will reshape the financial services landscape."

Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor of Ahmedabad University said that the growth of the Indian economy will be linked to financial intermediation, the creation of new kinds of jobs, and innovation in technology and business models in fintech.

"We, Ahmedabad University, IIT Gandhinagar, and UC San Diego are committed to growing the larger fintech ecosystem by bringing our extensive institutional strengths towards developing cutting-edge fintech training and academic programme at the International Fintech Institute. We will build a new talent at scale and with global capabilities by collaboratively developing programmes with industry and leading global academics," Professor Pankaj Chandra added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor