Gujarat Minister Mukesh Patel takes pledge to keep constituency garbage free under Swachh Bharat Mission

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 30 : Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat summit hectict efforts are on to present the best face of the state. One such effort is being Led by Olpad (Surat) MLA and Gujarat State Forest Environment Minister Mukesh Patel who has started a capaign to make 181 villages of Olpad assembly of Surat garbage free.

Mukesh Patel inspiration is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the people of the entire country to join Swachh Bharat Mission. The ML has thus started this pledge camapign to ensure a garbage free Olpad.

Minister Mukesh Patel himself is reaching different villages every day to deliver the message to 181 villages in a total of 21 days. In which till now the cleanliness campaign has started in 81 villages and the remaining villages are to be completed by January 2.

On Saturday, youth and children from more than 10 villages gathered and took oath in the presence of Olpad Assembly Minister of Surat, Mukesh Patel. In which many village people including the MLA have taken an oath that now they themselves will not litter and will stop other people from littering.

For the first time in Surat, a Minister has started work under this campaign in which 6 lakh people will be connected simultaneously. To reach the message to 6 lakh people, all the Sarpanches and District Panchayat members of 108 villages and more than 5000 government employees there have been included in the campaign.

Gujarat Minister Mukesh Patel said "We are running the Swachhta Abhiyan started by PM Modi...108 villages fall under my legislative assembly constituency". "We started the campaign on November 16, and we have conducted this campaign in 88 villages. Children are also joining us today in the campaign...We will complete our target to clean 108 villages on January 2."

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for cleanliness campaign, Minister Mukesh Patel has clearly warned the people that if the use of plastic is not banned in his assembly, then action will be taken against those selling plastic. We will personally take to the streets to stop plastic vendors.

In September, the country achieved yet another major milestone under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase II with three-fourth of the total villages in the country i.e., 75% villages achieving Open Defecation Free Plus status under Phase II of the Mission.

An ODF Plus village is one which has sustained its Open Defecation Free (ODF) status along with implementing either solid or liquid waste management systems. As on date, more than 4.43 lakh villages have declared themselves ODF Plus, which is a significant step towards achieving the SBM-G phase II goals by 2024-25.

