Gujarat: Rajkot gears up for two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference

Gandhinagar, Jan 8 The second edition of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), is scheduled to be held at the Marwadi University in Rajkot on January 11 and 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day conference, focusing on Kutch and Saurashtra region, and the event will also see participation of many leading industrialists from across the country.

Preparations for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit are underway in full swing at the Marwari University campus.

Naresh Jadeja, the venue coordinator and chief registrar of the University, told IANS, "Gujarat government is hosting the VGRC on January 11 and 12. Six domes have been built by the government for exhibition in 35 sectors, spread over an area of 22,000 square metres."

A special dome has been built for the events that Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate at the VGRC.

Nearly 4,000 industrialists from across Gujarat and the country are expected to take part.

Six to seven different domes have also been raised where stalls have been put up, showcasing a wide array of products.

Nearly three lakh visitors are expected to arrive here.

Naresh Jadeja also said, "An inauguration dome with a seating capacity of 4,000 industrialists is being given final shape. Seminars on different subjects will be conducted at the 51 seminar halls."

"As many as 800 students of the university are working as volunteer, coordinating on registration, guidance, guest arrival, etc. Around 22 international students from 52 countries will also participate along with delegates," he also added.

The Marwari University Registrar, expressing delight over the opportunity, said, "This region never got so much exposure, prior to this. We are overloaded with assignments for the past five months. Last-moment preparations are in full swing."

He also added, "A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed by the university with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore towards the education sector in the next three years. We will launch 12 new programmes, construct academic buildings as well as hostel facilities, and a sports complex will be built."

