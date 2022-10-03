Gujarat Science City celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with a Stunning Drone show and Musical evening  

Gujarat Council of Science City, Dept. of Science & Technology, Govt. of Gujarat

Ahmedabad, October 3: In the global commemoration of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, and as a part of ‘AzadikaAmritMahotsav,’ Gujarat Science City organized the stunning Drone show and Live Musical evening on the 2nd of October, 2022.

Shri J.B.Vadar, Executive Director, GSCS, with other officials witnessed the gala event along with more than 5000 people full of enthusiasm for the celebration.

250 Made in India, drones lined together to form a glorious portrayal of Gandjiji in the sky and left the audience amazed. This show was visible around the radius of 5000 Ariel meters. About 250000 people in the nearby vicinity got theopportunity to watch the lit-upsky with 250 drones. In a special musical evening organised by science city to pay tribute to Gandhiji, the Meghdhanush band performed Gandhiji’s songs and several other genres.

In addition, a special competition was also organized for the best video and photography. Winners of the events were awarded. Their portrayal will also get a chance to be featured on Science City’s Social media platform.

Working under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Gujarat, Gujarat Science City is also committed to developing a scientific temperament in society.

