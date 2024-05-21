Gujarat to resume air ambulance service following scheduled maintenance

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 21 : The Gujarat Government has announced the resumption of its air ambulance service following a period of scheduled maintenance.

Initially launched on May 5, 2022, the service aims to provide an affordable and accessible medical transport option for both residents and non-residents of Gujarat.

Operated by the Civil Aviation Department in collaboration with GUJSAIL and GVK-EMRI, the air ambulance service utilizes the Beechcraft-200 aircraft.

This aircraft is equipped with critical medical equipment, including a ventilator, defibrillator, oxygen cylinder, and ECG monitor. Onboard medical teams consist of a doctor and paramedical staff, ensuring that critical patients receive necessary care during transit.

The service also facilitates the rapid transfer of organs and patients in need of urgent medical treatment between airports.

Since its inception, the service has successfully completed 42 medical flights, demonstrating its reliability and importance in emergency medical situations.

To avail themselves of the air ambulance service, individuals can contact the emergency number 108 for more information and assistance.

The Gujarat Government is committed to enhancing medical services, making them more efficient and accessible to all. The air ambulance service is a significant step in this direction, providing timely medical intervention and transport for critically ill patients.

