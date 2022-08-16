Gulf students now welcome in India: New Initiative by GD Goenka, Sector 10, Gurgaon

August 16: GD Goenka has opened its doors to students from Gulf countries. India has always been a diverse country, and we welcome and celebrate cultural and traditional diversity with gusto. Our nation has been known for its hospitality for a long time now. This step of GD Goenka is in compliance with the cultural values of our country.

The education of our country finds itself enriched with the inclusion of diverse cultures and backgrounds. There are few schools that believe in enhancing the educational background of their students by including diversity as a part of their practical curriculum.

The main USP of GD Goenka is not its exceptionally trained teachers and modernized curriculum, and it is that a GD Goenkan student can be recognized anywhere in the world with their cultural values and a thirst for knowledge. The ancient cultures and “Sanskar” are lost in the ever-changing world, but this school strives to provide students with these age-old cultural values and teach them their importance. Another thing that a GD Goenka student would have a firm belief in is their thirst for knowledge. The students are taught that even though schooling may end after a certain age, a person must never cease to learn. What we learn is what creates our character and shapes our life. A person may become extremely successful, but their downward journey starts when they stop learning. No one is all-knowing, and if a person seeks pleasure in learning, life will never cease to be an adventure for them.

These values are what a student of GD Goenka preserves and follow.

The principal of GD Goenka Gurugram, Dr. Nidhi Nijhawan, says, “We wish to expand our school and provide our students with an experience that would help them with an expansion in their education. It is very important that we teach our students to be tolerant towards different cultures and backgrounds and understand that it is important to respect others’ way of living too. We strive to imbue the values of secularism and tolerance in our students from a very young age.”

“These small steps of schools are what create a positive difference in our society, and we need schools who take such initiatives”, said the Co-founder of Skoodos, a school search engine, Mrs. Shruti Verma.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor