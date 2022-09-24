Gulkandi: A feel-good Romantic track from Tips Gujarati

Tips Gujarati presents ‘Gulkandi’ sung by Raj Labadiya and stars Krishna Thakar, Om Ailani and Raj Labadiya.

September 24: The track has contemporary beats with a unique composition. It is about the hidden love which an individual goes through once in their lifetime beautifully crafted in Gujarati.

Talking more about the song, Kumar Taurani, MD – Tips Industries Ltd says, “Raj Labadiya is a versatile singer with a great vocal range. He has a unique understanding of the listeners, especially of today’s youth which makes him popular. I am sure this song will capture everyone’s hearts and emotions as well.”

Composed by Raj Labadiya and Brijraj Labadiya the lyrics are written by Milind Gadhavi. Gulkandi is directed by Bhavesh Kummar. The story, screenplay & production is by 32 Farvari Production.

You Tube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTQWn6EooUk,

