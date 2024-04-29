Gunnebo Expands Its Halol Plant Capacity by 50% Making It The Largest Safe Storage Products Factory In India

ATK

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 29: Gunnebo, a global leader in physical security solutions, announced the expansion of its Safe Storage factory at Halol, Gujarat. With this expansion, the plant at Halol becomes the largest facility for physical security solutions in the Safe Storage category in India. The factory was established in 1984 and currently manufactures a wide portfolio of products like High Security Safes, Strongroom Doors, Vaults, Fire cabinets, Safe Deposit Lockers, ATM Safes and High Security Locks.

The occasion was graced by the Global and Indian Senior leadership of the organisation, including Hakan Karlsson, Chairman of the Board, Gunnebo Group, along with Stefan Syren, President and CEO, Gunnebo Group, and Sabyasachi Sengupta, Vice President Asia, Gunnebo Safe Storage.

Stefan Syren, President and CEO, Gunnebo Group, expressed his satisfaction at this development and said, "Post this phase of expansion, the Halol facility becomes our largest manufacturing unit globally, and will continue to produce high grade safe storage products under the iconic Steelage and Chubbsafes brands. With an investment of INR 750 million in this phase, our production capacity for high grade safe storage products is expected to increase by 50%, which will be achieved through a combination plant expansion, automation, and efficiency improvements. This milestone is a testament of our commitment to the Indian market and will help us cater to the growing demand of high-quality security products in this country. This investment supports our Sustainability agenda as well through the upgradation of technology and processes to reduce the carbon footprint of our products."

Strategically situated in Halol, Gujarat, a prominent manufacturing hub well connected with global markets due to its proximity to large ports, supplier base and with other parts of the country through a robust road network, the expanded facility will boost the group's ability to serve the unique needs of the Indian sub-continent more effectively. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the plant's R&D facility is dedicated to developing innovative products for the Indian market and beyond. The diverse product portfolio includes medium to very high-grade security solutions like burglary-resistant products, fire-resistant products, and high-security locks certified by BIS and in adherence with International Standards like EN and UL.

Sabyasachi Sengupta, Vice President Asia, Gunnebo Safe Storage, expressed his gratitude to the local administration and community for their support in realizing this ambitious project and said, "The factory is expected to directly and indirectly impact 2500 families of our employees and extended partner eco-system contributing significantly to the local socio-economic development. Over the past 3 years we have been actively investing in Brand Building and Marketing initiatives with the intent of helping customers choose the right grade of security products tailored to their needs. This investment underscores our commitment to 'Make In India' and places us in a vantage position to service the growing demand from Indian customers in the next decade. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to GIDC, and the local administration for their unstinted support and cooperation in making this possible."

Gunnebo's investment in the new factory reflects the company's unwavering commitment to offering world-class physical security solutions and serving its customers with excellence.

About Gunnebo

Gunnebo Group, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, has a rich heritage spanning over 250 years and is a world leader in physical security solutions that help keep valuables, cash and people safe. Gunnebo Group is committed to keeping customers safe in banking, retail, public and commercial buildings, industrial and high-risk sites.

In 2000, Gunnebo Group acquired the leading Indian company Steelage. Steelage is one of the most trusted brands for physical security solutions since 1932. They have continuously improved their portfolio of products and services to maintain and enhance the range of exclusive state-of-the-art safe storage systems with innovative designs and aesthetics. Steelage products include safes, vaults, fire cabinets, strong room doors, modular vault solutions, safe deposit lockers, strong room accessories and many more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor