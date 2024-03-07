Gurdeep Singh's Netplus Broadband Awarded Best Company in Broadband and Video Industry for 2023 by Times Group

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 7: Netplus Broadband, one of the leading broadband service providers in India under the dynamic leadership of Gurdeep Singh, has been honored with the prestigious recognition as the "Best company in the broadband and video industry for the year 2023" by the Times Group.

Dr. Prem Ojha, CEO of Netplus Broadband, graciously accepted the distinguished award, acknowledging the collective commitment, innovation, and steadfast dedication to excellence exhibited by the entire Netplus Broadband team. This award recognizes the devotion, ingenuity, and unwavering pursuit of excellence demonstrated by the whole Netplus Broadband team.

Netplus Broadband has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology and service delivery to provide seamless internet connectivity and high-quality video streaming experiences to its customers across the country. Through its cutting-edge infrastructure, customer-centric approach, and unwavering commitment to exceeding expectations, Netplus has established itself as a leader in the broadband industry.

Gurdeep Singh, the visionary Chairman & Founder of Netplus Broadband & Fastway, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and credited the achievement to the collective efforts of the entire team. In a statement, Singh said, "We are profoundly honored to receive this prestigious award, a testament to the unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence that defines our team. This recognition is not just a reflection of my vision as the founder but a celebration of the collective passion, hard work, and innovation that every member has contributed to our journey."

Further, he added "Winning this award validates our commitment to pushing boundaries, fostering innovation, and making a positive impact. It serves as a source of inspiration to continue our quest for excellence and reinforces our belief that with determination and a dedicated team, we can achieve remarkable milestones. This accolade is not just a recognition of past achievements but a catalyst propelling us forward into a future where we will continue to innovate, inspire, and make a meaningful difference in our industry and beyond."

In addition to being recognized as the best company in its industry, Netplus Broadband has also achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the fastest-growing broadband service provider in the country. This growth trajectory is a result of the company's relentless focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence. Netplus Broadband has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, earning the trust and loyalty of millions of customers across the country. With its robust infrastructure, advanced technology solutions, and customer-centric approach, Netplus is poised to continue leading the way in the broadband and video industry.

