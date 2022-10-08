Gurugram based consultancy firm Axiom Landbase set to organise the biggest property expo

Axiom Landbase, one of the leading real estate advisory firms of Gurugram, is all set to host the biggest property expo in Gurugram, which will serve as the one-stop property solution for all the real estate needs of visitors. It will see large-scale participation by renowned developers in the NCR. All esteemed realtors from the NCR, dealing in diverse real estate segments, will register their presence to showcase the best of their projects. Customers can explore a number of options in multiple segments (Residential, Commercial, Plotted Development) that they wish to invest in. The projects which will be up for sale will range from affordable to luxury.

The event will be held on October 9, 2022 at The Bristol Hotel, DLF Phase-1, Gurugram. The expo will witness the presentation of diverse projects, including plots, built-up residential setups, commercial developments, resale, and pre-leased properties in different zones of Delhi-NCR. More than 50 developers will participate in the expo with the best of their setups and attract buyers with quality, discounts, facilities and variety. The expo is expected to witness a footfall of approximately 5000 visitors from various economic backgrounds. Assured gifts have been kept for all the visitors to present gratitude.

"We are all set to organise the biggest property expo in Gurugram with the most promising and trusted realtors of Delhi-NCR. We wish to make the buying of projects easier for our customers through this industry gathering. We are expecting a considerable footfall of buyers and hope to register this expo as the biggest in Gurugram till now. We're hosting plots, residential, commercial and mixed-use commercial projects with unique designs, robust infrastructures and one-of-its-kind facilities," said Rajesh K Saraf, MD, Axiom Landbase Pvt Ltd.

The company was established in February 2006 as "Axiom Properties" and later it was incorporated as "Axiom Landbase Pvt Ltd" in 2008. Through a large network of 700+ channel partners, our company has successfully served more than 80,000+ customers. Axiom Landbase prioritizes their customers above all and as a family it ensures that customer's needs are addressed before everything.

