Gurugram: Illegal colonies flourish despite official efforts

Gurugram, June 27 The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has tightened the noose against illegal colony developers in Gurugram, but the business of non-regularised plotted colonies on agricultural land continues to flourish in the city.

Despite repeated warnings from the Department, many buyers continue to invest their money in these illegal colonies without realising that all their savings may go down the drain.

At the time of selling plots, the dealers and their agents lure the buyers with various facilities such as spacious areas, well-constructed roads, sewerage facilities and power connections.

Once the plots are sold, the dealers vanish leaving people at the mercy of the agents.

In a fresh demolition drive, the Enforcement wing of the Department has demolished five illegal colonies being developed on 13.5 acres of land in Ghamroj, Bhondsi and Sehajawas of Sohna block.

DTCP (Enforcement), Manish Yadav said: "Without concerned authority's approval, no new colony will be allowed to develop. FIR will be lodged against the land owner and land mafia. A letter has been written to the Tehsildar concerned that he should not register agricultural land in pieces in these colonies which are developing illegally. The cost of demolition will also be recovered from the land owners."

"We also appealed to people to not invest in these illegal colonies. These illegal colonies come under section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act. It is mandatory to take NOC from the Town and Country Planning Department before any activity," he said.

