"Hackathons have solved many big problems": PM Modi interacts with Smart India Hackathon participants

New Delhi [India], December 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that technological solutions developed through the Smart India Hackathon editions have proven to be highly beneficial for the people across the country.

Addressing the participants of Smart India Hackathon 2024 through video conferencing, he acknowledged the positive impact of these innovations and reiterated their importance in addressing real-world challenges.

PM Modi interacted with participants of the hackathon for about an hour, encouraging the next generation of problem-solvers.

This marks the 7th edition of Smart India Hackathon aimed at empowering students to address real-world challenges through innovation.

The Smart India Hackathon, a flagship initiative by the Union Ministry of Education, has become a platform for young innovators to collaborate with government and industry stakeholders to deliver innovative solutions to pressing challenges.

"Many of the solutions from all the hackathons that have taken place in the last 7 years are proving to be very useful for the people of the country today," PM Modi said. "These hackathons have solved many big problems," he asserted.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the recently approved One Nation One Subscription scheme, describing it as a unique initiative that would support young innovators. Under this scheme, the government is making subscriptions of reputed journals available to ensure no youth in India remains deprived of important information.

Approved by the cabinet on November 25, it aims to provide country-wide access to scholarly research articles and journal publications. A total of about Rs.6,000 crore has been allocated for One Nation One Subscription for 3 calendar years, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Prime Minister Modi also referred to the 2020 National Education Policy, emphasizing that it would nurture a scientific mindset among students.

"Today, the world is saying that India's strength is our youth power, our innovative youth, our tech power," PM Modi said, adding that his government is committed to providing this generation with every resource and tool at the right time.

"We are working on different layers for different age groups, ensuring everyone gets a chance to understand and learn," he said.

"Today, India's aspirations demand out-of-the-box thinking to tackle every challenge. We must adopt an innovative approach in every sector, making it a habit. Notably, regarding this hackathon, the process is as important as its product," PM Modi added.

