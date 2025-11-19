Hafele Strengthens Intelligent Access Solutions with RE-Ach and Prolock PL200

Hafele Re-Ach Digital Lock

New Delhi [India], November 18:As a leader in intelligent interior and access solutions, Hafele continues to strengthen its presence in the digital security space with advanced products tailored to meet the needs of both residential and hospitality environments. Through its RE-Ach Digital Lock and Prolock PL200 Access Control System, Hafele combines technology, functionality, and design precision to deliver seamless and secure living experiences.

For Residences

Gone are the days of fumbling with a stack of keys or worrying about misplacing them. The RE-Ach Digital Lock from Hafele brings effortless, keyless convenience to modern homes. Designed to integrate seamlessly onto your main door, it combines robust security features with contemporary aesthetics, creating the perfect balance between safety and style. Encased in Rich Antique Copper and Black Matt finishes, the RE-Ach Digital Lock provides exceptional functionality and elevated aesthetics. Engineered with advanced access options and intuitive controls, the RE-Ach lock ensures homeowners enjoy both peace of mind and an enhanced living experience.

For Hospitality

Tailored to meet the demands of hotels and commercial spaces, Hafele's Prolock PL200 Access Control System offers a comprehensive and efficient solution for managing multiple access points. Equipped with smart technology, user-friendly operation, and durable design, the PL200 ensures secure, contactless entry for guests while streamlining control for property managers. Its sleek, modern appearance aligns with premium hospitality environments, making it the ideal choice for establishments seeking to elevate both security and guest convenience.

With the RE-Ach and Prolock PL200, Hafele once again proves its leadership in intelligent access solutions, transforming everyday living into an experience of effortless security and sophisticated design.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global Network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergised product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces, positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nationwide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

