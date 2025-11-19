Hafele Valeriya Dishwasher: The New Standard in Kitchen Hygiene

Hafele Valeriya Dishwasher

New Delhi [India], November 18: In a world where hygiene and convenience have become essential, Hafele's Valeriya Semi-Integrated Built-In Dishwasher now comes equipped with an advanced feature engineered to deliver effective germ protection with every wash.

At the core of Valeriya's performance lies its Hygiene 72°C Wash Programme, designed to give you perfectly sterilised utensils that are safe to use. By washing at a sustained high temperature of 72°C, this programme effectively eliminates harmful bacteria and ensures the highest standards of cleanliness. It's particularly ideal for children's utensils, bottles, and cookware that demand extra care and sanitisation, offering families peace of mind with every cycle.

With Valeriya, Hafele continues to uphold its vision of crafting intelligent, design-led appliances that enhance both functionality and well-being, transforming daily chores into moments of care, safety, and comfort.

