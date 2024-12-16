New Delhi [India], December 16: Hafele's Falmec Luxury Appliances are the perfect balance between state-of-the-art technology, elegance and attention to detail. Falmec's new Elements collection transcends the usual boundaries of aspiration, transforming the fundamental function regarding the quality of the environment and everyday life into a modular, innovative, multifunctional structure that is fully integrated into the kitchen.

Falmec Monolith Cookerhood

Monolith is an element of the most precious design, conceived to cater for a range of needs in the most refined way. Its modern design is a handy channel equipped with a 90 cm cookerhood, that can also hold ladles, spices, knives, cutting boards and other tools, as well as electrical outlets and lends style and practicality to the kitchen. Designed for island kitchens, this system is also equipped with suffused light, lending an alluring suspended effect, while diffusing a pleasant beam of light in your kitchen.

Log onto hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre. Website: hafeleindia.com

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

1800 266 6667 Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

+91 97691 11122 Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

