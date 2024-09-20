New Delhi [India], September 19: Hafele introduces a new perspective to home security with its integrated range of Digital Home Security Solutions. With this range, we bring you the most advanced technologies in digital access modes, safety features, convenient settings and much more, attempting to provoke a serious thought towards home security. These solutions from Hafele can allow you to control multi-dimensional aspects of home access through a single locking device, as per your specific lifestyle and at your convenience.

Feature-loaded, Contemporary Design

Hafele's RE-Twist Digital Lock, with its sinuous design that encapsulates extensive features, provides an attractive highlight to your door aesthetics. Using innovative security elements such as auto-locking and manual safety locking, which can be accessed from the interiors, RE-Twist ensures utmost safety. It also includes the functionality of a door-bell within the lock body – thereby eliminating the need of installing a separate door-bell module. Additionally, it comes with multiple access modes making door operations effortless and adaptable.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

