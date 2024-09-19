New Delhi [India], September 19: Shower cubicles offer a practical and stylish solution for contemporary bathrooms, providing a dedicated showering area that separates the dry area from the wet area. Beyond their functionality, modern shower cubicles enhance the aesthetics of your space, elevating your daily routine.

Hafele's Sanctus Shower Cubicle Fittings are the perfect balance between premium aesthetics and minimalist design, offering a shower cubicle which is both easy to install and convenient to use. Made up of high-quality Brass and Stainless Steel, these fittings offer unmatched durability, ensuring a pristine elegance that withstands the test of time.

At the core of these fittings is Hafele's streamlined engineering concept, which delivers a refined and uncluttered look with minimal gaps. Available in the warm, opulent hue of rose gold or the sleek, modern look of black matt, this shower cubicle effortlessly blends with various interior styles, creating a harmonious and inviting space.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

