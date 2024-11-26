Hafele’s Terra Surfaces

New Delhi [India], November 26: Every story reflects a personal style, unique thought and creative imagination. Whether they are narrated through a novel, visualized through a movie or simply executed through a piece of design, stories need the right expression that can truly bring out their unique facets. In the world of design, stories are expressed through colours, textures, style and functionality. It is these aspects that make every design unique and individualistic. But, quite often, a designer finds it challenging to find such colours, textures and styles that can express the strong story behind a design. Breaking all these limitations is Terra – the latest addition to Hafele's Range of Engineered Stone Surfaces under the Hafele Surfaces brand. This new in-house premium range of surfaces brings with it the tradition, knowledge and expertise that Hafele has in the space of Kitchens and Kitchen products. The Terra Range is Quartz dominated and is composed together with colour pigments and binding agents to form a solution that is immensely strong, versatile and creatively workable for a wide array of home applications. While kitchen countertops take a prominent spot in this list of applications, Terra also creates possibilities in Wall-cladding, Kitchen backsplashes and Bathroom countertops across the home. This surface can also find an ideal space in Office reception counters, Restaurant bar counters or even backsplashes and wall-claddings in Hotel lobbies and rooms. Owing to its composition and colour consistency, Terra offers uniform and seamless design possibilities. It comes with 14 elegant yet contemporary colours that add to the versatility of this range. Each colour has a soul and unique characteristic, of its own.

Cemento

A cotton-white soft base with a detailed grey texture can best define Terra's Cemento. The beauty about this shade is that it changes its hue with the changing throw of natural light as the day goes by – a vibrant white in the morning sun and a calming grey as the night settles in.

Carbonite

The dark matt finish of Terra's Carbonite lends an elegant Industrial look to any interior space. When you want rugged interiors that blend the light shades with the dark impeccably, Terra's Carbonite can be your perfect choice.

Nebula White

Acing the interplay of dark and white in a sophisticated and elegant design is Terra's Nebula White. A pure white base that reflects soft shadows of greyish veins, this shade is probably the most unique among the many reflections of Terra.

Olympia Gold

Terra's Olympia Gold exudes sheer extravagance and luxury. The pure white base with brown and golden veins brings elegance to any interior design. Its rich finish elevates the exuberance of the interior space and lends a classy zing to it.

Crema Dolce

The brown shade of this surface with the soft white veins delivers a modern look to your interior spaces. The calming theme of Crema Dolce creates a serene environment in any space.

Bianco Misterio

Bring marble's timeless beauty to life with the prominent veins of this surface. The light grey veins on the natural white finish offer enhanced aesthetics, creating a positive aura in your interior spaces.

Crema Champaigne

The soothing sand texture of this surface adds timeless elegance to your interior spaces. This surface adds a refined look, elevating the aesthetics of your spaces.

Pebble

This dark brown surface speckled with fine black grains exudes seamless elegance in your interiors. The earthy tone of this surface brings a touch of nature's elegance to your spaces.

About Hafele

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

