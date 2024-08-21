Haier Appliances India Earns Prestigious 'Great Place To Work' Certification

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 21: Haier Appliances India has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India from July, 2024 to July, 2025!

Haier Appliances India has earned the Great Place to Work Certification™, reflecting its commitment to fostering a supportive and innovative workplace. Driven by the mission and vision of "More Creation, More Possibilities," Haier India emphasizes a customer-centric approach that guides product innovation and services. The company prioritizes a culture of excellence and collaboration, empowering its team to think creatively, take risks, and continuously strive for improvement. This environment encourages employees to innovate and excel, establishing Haier India as a leader in the industry.

Haier strongly believes that innovation can come from anyone within the organization. To support this, the company empowers employees to take ownership of their ideas, providing training, workshops, and resources on creative problem-solving. Successful innovations are celebrated through recognition programs, awards, and internal communications, reinforcing the importance of innovation and inspiring others. By nurturing a culture where every employee feels valued and encouraged to contribute, Haier Appliances India drives forward-thinking solutions and maintains its industry leadership.

Commenting on the recognition, NS Satish, President at Haier Appliances India said, "We are extremely proud of this achievement. Earning the Great Place To Work Certification is a significant milestone that highlights our success in uniting as a cohesive team. This Certification is not just a badge of honor but a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work culture. It reflects our dedication to creating an environment where every employee feels valued and empowered.

At Haier India, we prioritize the well-being of our employees, communities, and customers, integrating these values into our holistic approach to business. This recognition underscores our efforts to build a workplace that encourages collaboration, innovation, and excellence. By emphasizing these principles, we continue to lead by example, showcasing how a strong, united team can achieve remarkable success and drive positive change within the industry."

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

