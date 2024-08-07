Haier Launches Revolutionary QD-Mini LED 4K TVs in India with Unmatched Visual Brilliance and Superior Audio

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 7: Haier Appliances India, the No. 1 global major appliances brand for 15 consecutive years, has announced the launch of its flagship M95E series QD-Mini LED 4K televisions. These models offer cutting-edge technology, delivering an impressive viewing, audio, and gaming experience. Designed for premium consumers, the latest QD-Mini LED 4K TVs are packed with revolutionary Quantum Dot (QD) technology at their core, along with support for Harman Kardon speakers and a 144Hz screen refresh rate.

Featuring an ultra-slim modern design, the new Haier TVs are available in two sizes75 inches and 65 inchescatering to consumers seeking to elevate their homes with breathtaking visuals. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and innovative features, the Haier M95E series QD-Mini LED 4K TVs promise a home theater-like experience, ensuring a premium entertainment experience for viewers.

Commenting on the launch, NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India said, "Designed for premium consumers seeking an impressive home entertainment experience, our new QD-Mini LEDs deliver unparalleled viewing and audio quality, perfect for gamers and those looking for a home theater-like experience at home. At Haier India, we prioritize understanding our customers' needs first, and then crafting products that enhance their lives with smarter appliances. We're extremely excited about the new QD-Mini LED 4K series and confident it will set new benchmarks in the TV industry."

Haier M95E Series QD-Mini LED 4K televisions: Top Features and Specifications:

The Quantum Dot technology makes every glance cinematic and picture-perfect

Backed by Quantum Dot technology, the Haier QD-Mini LEDs promise striking brightness with a peak of 2000 nits, stunning contrast, rich colors, and exceptional picture clarity, made possible by 16-bit Ultra-precise Light Control. Utilizing thousands of tiny LEDs, the QD technology enhances picture quality with precise control over highlights and shadows, resulting in superior contrast and image detail. M95E series QD-Mini LED televisions come packed with 4K 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, ensuring crystal-clear images and exceptional detail.

Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ capture every color and deliver a life-like visual delight

Dolby Vision IQ enhances the viewing experience by automatically adapting HDR content to the surrounding ambient light, ensuring optimal picture quality in any lighting condition for a truly immersive cinematic experience. Complementing this technology is HDR10+, which amplifies dynamic range and color accuracy for more lifelike visuals.

The QD-Mini-LED technology enhances performance with superior local dimming, featuring thousands of zones that provide deeper blacks and dazzling highlights, ensuring consumers enjoy vivid and detailed visuals. Additionally, the backlights enable accurate color reproduction with wider color gamuts like DCI-P3, making it an excellent choice for creative professionals and photo/video editing enthusiasts.

TUV Rheinland certification makes for reliable entertainment experience

Haier's QD-Mini LED television, certified by TUV Rheinland for Low Blue Light, reduces the emission of harmful blue light from the display. This certification helps minimize eye strain and fatigue during extended viewing periods, ensuring a more comfortable and healthier viewing experience.

Advanced Harman Kardon speakers deliver an ultimate home theater-like music experience

The Haier QD-Mini LED TVs feature an advanced Harman Kardon audio system, providing an exceptional home theater experience that immerses listeners in every moment. Equipped with 2.1-channel subwoofers, the advanced audio system delivers clear and crisp treble, rich and full midrange, and deep, powerful bass. This advanced technology setup ensures that every scenewhether it's a subtle dialogue or an intense action sequencecomes to life with crystal-clear audio, offering a truly cinematic experience right in the living room.

Dolby Atmos and dbx-tv support deliver an immersive audio experience

The QD-Mini LED features Dolby Atmos and dbx-tv support, delivering a theater-like audio experience. Dolby Atmos creates immersive, boundary-less sound, while dbx-tv enhances this with advanced audio technologies. These technologies dynamically adjust frequencies in real-time for balanced sound, maintain consistent audio levels, reduce loud commercials, and provide virtualized surround sound that fills the room.

Higher refresh rate and special gaming mode make it the perfect gaming companion

The Haier M95E series revolutionizes gaming with its 144Hz high refresh rate screen, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6 support, offering ultra-responsive and smooth gameplay. It includes features like Game Picture Mode Optimization, ALLM, VRR, and Shadow Enhancement, ensuring peak performance across various genres, from fast-paced sports to immersive RPGs. Aiming Aid and Shooting Assistance further sharpen gaming skills, while automatic adjustment of game parametersbased on genres such as racing or shootingdelivers an extraordinary experience. Additionally, the dark area enhancement feature guarantees that no detail is missed, taking gaming performance and immersion to new heights.

Elevate streaming experience with Google TV support and advanced smart features

The Haier QD-Mini LEDs elevate streaming experience with Google TV support, offering seamless access to thousands of movies, TV episodes, apps, and games. Google TV's intuitive interface organizes all the favorite content in one place, making it effortless to find and enjoy what one loves. Furthermore, with hands-free voice control and personalized recommendations through Haier's HaiSmart interface, discovering new shows and movies tailored to tastes is a breeze. Additionally, the TV supports the Haismart app for seamless IoT integration, offering smart home control, and enhanced connectivity with other devices for remote access and automated routines. The app also features a user-friendly interface for managing connected devices and facilitates easy firmware updates for the latest features.

Designed for modern and premium Indian consumers

Haier's newly launched QD-Mini LED TVs seamlessly combine advanced technology with elegant design. Featuring a sleek profile, near bezel-less design and a sophisticated annular runway stand, these televisions enhance the aesthetics of any living space. Designed with the modern Indian consumer in mind, the QD-Mini LEDs are designed to seamlessly integrate into contemporary homes, offering both style and functionality.

Haier M95E Series QD-Mini LED 4K TVs: Price, availability, and warranty

* The new range of M95E QD-Mini LED 4K TVs start from Rs 1,55,990 and are available across all leading retail stores from August 1st.

Haier India is offering 2 years warranty on both models.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor