Haier Partners with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 to Celebrate the Evolution of Cinema

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: The anticipation is building as the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) prepare to captivate the world of cinema. DPIFF 2024 will be Co-Powered by Haier Appliances India (Haier India), a global leader in Home Appliances and the Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for 14 consecutive years.

The annual award ceremony will pay tribute to the Entertainment and Film Industry in India and will take place on 20th February, 2024 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in the presence of celebrities, media personnel, government delegates, and renowned personalities from the industry.

Commenting on this partnership, NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, "At Haier, our focus has always been to bring in the best customer-inspired innovations, and we strive to be a part of the daily lives of Indian consumers by offering innovative, reliable, and technologically driven home appliances. Bollywood and entertainment drive India with the spirit of passion, zeal, celebration, and enthusiasm. We are excited that our collaboration with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is a seamless integration of technology and India's cinematic heritage. We are hopeful that this association with further solidify our presence across premium audience in India."

The partnership between DPIFF and Haier India underscores the intersection of technology, art, and entertainment, showcasing the transformative power of both industries.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF expressed, "The history of cinema, the film industry, and technology has undergone several changes that transformed the movie industry from its modest beginnings with black and white silent films to today's colourful extravaganza. Therefore, I take immense pride in celebrating the Cinematic Evolution alongside Haier Appliances India, the global leader in Home Appliances and Consumer Electronics."

Driven by the brand purpose of 'Inspired Living', Haier India is committed to bringing the best-in-segment products for customers, in line with its 'Make in India, Made for India' philosophy. Pushing the edge, as a challenger brand Haier India is integrating a host of traditional and new-age marketing strategies, to strengthen customer connections, build brand awareness, enhance brand loyalty, and drive business growth in the Indian market.

Over the years, DPIFF has evolved into the country's most prestigious award ceremony. In a monumental celebration of talent, the gala event will felicitate the artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and dedication to excel in the year 2023. DPIFF will be honouring all three prodigious segments - the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry & International Film Fraternity - under the same roof.

It aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. DPIFF believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, please visit www.dpiff.in.

Haier India, headquartered at Greater Noida, has pan India operations and a vast distribution network across the country along with a manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. Product offerings of Haier India range from refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, TVs, water heaters, and freezers to microwave ovens, with a special focus on local needs. For example, washing machines that work at nearly Zero Water Pressure help solve the biggest challenge that Indian consumers face in their daily lives, while Haier Bottom Mounted Refrigerators have also been well received by Indian consumers due to its large refrigeration capacity which caters to local people's dietary habits. A larger refrigeration capacity means the consumer can store more vegetables while the refrigerator also makes people's lives easier by placing the refrigerating chamber at the top of the machine.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded to carry forward the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke - The Father of Indian Cinema. It is India's only independent international film festival, with a mission to celebrate the work of aspiring, young, independent & professional filmmakers. The aim is to honour the lifetime effort of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke ji and so, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences. DPIFF is a unique initiative intended to honour the Entertainment Industry and to appreciate creativity in the spectacular world of cinema.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor