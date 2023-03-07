Haier recognized as world's most admired company by Fortune

Fortune released the 25th edition of the World's Most Admired Companies wherein Haier Smart Home, the world's leading home appliance brand, smart home ecosystem builder and a subsidiary of Haier Group, has re-entered the list again, ranking no.1 for companies in the home equipment & furnishings industry. The Fortune Global Most Admired Companies were selected from 645 global companies with the highest revenue in 27 countries and various industries were selected by 3,760 executives, directors, and analysts, who had responded to the industry surveys. The criteria of judgment were on the basis of innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services, and global competitiveness. Speaking on the accomplishment, Satish NS, President, Haier Appliances India said, "It is a moment of great pride for us to re-enter in Fortune Magazine's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. This recognition is an outcome of our continuous commitment towards our brand philosophy of 'Inspired Living' and the partnership we have built with consumers, communities, and all other stakeholders. This will further boost our endeavor in offering customer-inspired innovation making everyday life more comfortable, convenient, secure, and safe." This is another global recognition for Haier Smart Home, after recently being ranked the no.1 brand globally in major appliances for the 14th year in a row on the 2022 annual report released by Euromonitor International, the world's authoritative research organization. Haier has also been felicitated with 'The Most Energy Efficient Appliance' award by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) - Ministry of Power, Government of India at the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) - 2022 for adopting sustainable and environment-friendly ways of manufacturing and delivering to ensure minimal impact on our surroundings and planet.

With a focus on enhancing consumer experience and commitment towards the vision of "creating new growth engine in the era of IoT with Rendanheyi Model", Haier is committed to working with its world-class ecosystem partners to continuously build upscale brand, scenario brand and ecosystem brand, and to set up IoT ecosystems in clothing, food, accommodation, travel, health, elderly care, biomedicine and education, and to tailor personalized smart life for users around the globe.

