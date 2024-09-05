HAL showcases its Advanced Light Helicopter "Dhruv Mkill" at Egypt International Airshow

New Delhi [India], September 5 : Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) showcased the versatility of its Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv MkIII at the inaugural Egypt International Airshow 2024, the company stated on Thursday.

In a social media post on 'X', HAL stated that the airshow held at the historic desert skies of El Alamein.

As part of its efforts to expand into international markets, HAL demonstrated the capabilities of the Dhruv MkIII, a multi-role helicopter designed for both military and civil operations.

"HAL's ALH Dhruv MkIII showcases its versatility in the desert skies of El Alamein at the first Egypt International Airshow 2024 as HAL explores international markets" said HAL.

The event also witnessed the visit of Ajit Gupte, Ambassador of India to Egypt, to the India Pavilion, where he toured the stalls of HAL and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

The participation of Indian defense companies' highlights India's growing presence in the global aerospace and defense sectors. The defence capabilities of India are enhancing continuously, with the government also give major push to boost the domestic defence manufacturing.

Recently the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) under Buy (Indian) category from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at an estimated cost of Rs 26,000 crore.

As per the Defence Ministry, the delivery of these aero-engines would start after one year and complete over a period of eight years. The engines will have indigenous content over 54 per cent, enhanced due to indigenisation of some key components of aero-engines. These would be manufactured at Koraput division of HAL.Su-30 MKI is one of the most powerful and strategically-significant fleet of IAF.

The supply of these aero-engines by HAL would meet the fleet sustenance requirement of IAF to continue their unhindered operations and strengthen the defence preparedness of the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor