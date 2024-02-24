Haldiram's and Times Prime Forge Deeper Ties, Unveiling Exclusive Offer for Member

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 24: Haldiram and Times Prime announced the expansion of their strategic partnership, building upon the success of the 'Azaadi ka Tyohaar' campaign. This landmark collaboration is a continuation and commitment to ensuring a sustained source of joy and exclusive benefits for Times Prime members.

Kailash Agarwal, President of Retail & QSR at Haldiram's, remarked on the partnership, "Building upon our successful collaboration with Times Prime, we are excited to elevate this relationship further. The laddoo distribution by Haldiram's and Times Prime during 'Azaadi ka Tyohar" on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, set a high standard. Now, we are pleased to offer Times Prime members a sweet offer of complimentary 'Sweet Lassi' with their orders, enhancing their Haldiram's experience as a token of our appreciation."

Harshita Singh, Founder and Business Head of Times Prime, reflected on the partnership's evolution: "Transitioning from a one-off campaign to a year-long collaboration with Haldiram's underscores our commitment to providing our members with unparalleled value and unique experiences. The positive response to our initial effort has motivated us to continue and deepened our partnership, starting with this exclusive offer."

This new milestone in the collaboration between Haldiram's and Times Prime celebrates the innovation and tradition embodied by both brands. It reflects a mutual dedication to delivering memorable and value-driven experiences to customers.

Times Prime members are warmly invited to savour this special offer, symbolizing the enduring partnership and shared appreciation for their continued support. Both organizations eagerly anticipate bringing more value, joy, and innovative benefits to the Times Prime membership experience throughout the year.

