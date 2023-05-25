Haleon's "Know Your MiND" campaign sets Guinness World Record for Largest Online Video Album on Micronutrient Deficiency

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 25: Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), home to World's number 1 Multivitamin Brand1 Centrum, created a Guinness World Record for 'The Largest Online Video Album of People Saying the Same Sentence' under the 'Know Your MiND' Campaign led by team Centrum. The Guinness World Record certificate achieved by 'Team Centrum' was presented to Anurita Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, Haleon India Subcontinent and Rupendra Yadav, Sales & Expert Lead, Haleon India Subcontinent by GWR Official Adjudicator during a press event in New Delhi yesterday.

The 'Know Your MiND' (Micronutrient Deficiency) campaign is part of Haleon India's larger initiative called "Her Nutrition Matters" which focuses on raising awareness about the daily nutritional requirements of women and the related long-term health implications. Under this campaign, Haleon India joined hands with 8522 doctors across the country with a vision towards improving the micronutrient status of Indians.

Keeping consumers at the fore of this campaign, Haleon India has also started a personalised nutrition helpline, Centrum Know Your MiND, via WhatsApp powered by OpenAI which can be activated by giving a missed call on 9672323678.

Haleon believes that women are the cornerstone of the health of families and communities and has collaborated with KANTAR to conduct "The Centrum India Women's Health Survey" with the objective of obtaining insight into the main nutrition-led health problems that Indian women experience. According to the survey, poor bone health, insufficient immunity and low energy levels are top health issues faced by Indian women. The survey reached out to more than 1200 female respondents from key metros (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata) to study their nutrition needs across life stages from 2-65 years.

Shedding light on the steps that Haleon, and health practitioners can take, to tackle micronutrient deficiencies in women, Haleon hosted a panel discussion on 'Countering MiND, Nurturing Her Health', in partnership with the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI). The panel, moderated by Dr Prashant Narang, Director - Medical Affairs, Haleon ISC, included Dr Hrishikesh Pai, President- FOGSI; Dr Rishma Dhillon Pai, Past President- FOGSI; Dr Nandita Palshetkar Past President- FOGSI; Dr Madhuri Patel, Secretary General, FOGSI and Dr Amrita Suneja, President, Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Delhi (AOGD).

Encouraging adequate intake of micronutrients, Navneet Saluja, General Manager, India subcontinent, Haleon said, "Setting this world record to drive the conversation around improving the micronutrient status is a step towards Haleon's commitment in helping to build health literate communities, enabling everyone to improve their everyday health. By launching the 'Her Nutrition Matters' initiative, we want to empower women to self-care. Our aim is to highlight how healthier women can build a healthier nation. It can be difficult for people to achieve a diet that provides them with adequate levels of all the micronutrients which are necessary to support their everyday health. Self-care is for all and should not be considered a privilege."

Congratulating the Team Centrum on setting the world record, Anurita Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, Haleon India said, "The Know Your MiND campaign was conceived to empower women to prioritize their health and become micronutrient sufficient. With International Day of Action for Women's Health around the corner, we are proud to share the various actions we as a company have taken to promote holistic wellbeing in India. Shifting the conversation to the common health issues that women frequently overlook, the focus on micronutrient supplementation supports us in driving our larger purpose of delivering better everyday health with humanity. This is a testament to the incredible journey that Haleon has embarked on in India."

The video album is available on the 'Know your MiND' website.

