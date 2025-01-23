Halma India Receives 'Great Place To Work' Certification for the Second Year in a Row

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 23: Halma India, a subsidiary of Halma plc, has been certified as a Great Place To Work® in the 'Mid-Size Organisations' category for the second consecutive year. The certification recognises Halma India as an employer with an outstanding employee experience backed by its collaborative culture and supportive people practices.

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is a worldwide benchmark for identifying and recognising a high-trust, high-performance culture. Conducted by Great Place To Work®, a global authority on workplace culture, based in the US, this certification is the only employer recognition based entirely on employee feedback.

"This certification reflects our commitment to making Halma an employer of choice in India by putting culture as a cornerstone for growth and strengthening people-focused programmes, policies and practices that truly matter. For us, everyone is important on this journey and everyone's contribution is valued," said Prasenjit Datta, Managing Director, Halma India.

"We are a unique organisation with a highly decentralised structure that enables various global companies of Halma to hire talent in India and independently manage their day-to-day operations, performance and development. We serve diverse markets of safety, environment and healthcare, and we hire and develop people across skills, capabilities, experiences, and locations in India. Empowering these individuals to freely explore their entrepreneurial selves, instilling aspiration for bigger and meaningful outcomes and inspiring them to collaborate and contribute to the group's success is key to sustainable growth."

"Our culture is centred around enabling a safe and supportive environment where individuals can truly be themselves, express openly, and feel respected and valued for who they are without any discrimination," said Ishita Nanda, Director of Talent and Culture, Halma India.

"Embracing the values and principles of humility, learning, quality orientation and autonomy, our people work the way it works for them, explore and experiment with new things, fearlessly make mistakes, learn and apply those mistakes, create meaningful outcomes, and above all, not just see themselves grow as a professional but as an individual too. The Great Place To Work® Certification™ is dedicated to every individual across our offices in India for nurturing and strengthening our culture and helping grow a fulfilling workplace for all."

