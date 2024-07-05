Halma India's New CSR Initiative Promotes a Healthy Community

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 5: Halma India announces the launch of "Gramha Samruddhi," a long-term corporate social responsibility (CSR) project reinforcing its purpose and commitment to improving the quality of life and driving sustainable development of rural communities.

During the next three years, more than 120 families living in N Hosur village could benefit from access to free health screenings, medicine, waste management and clean water. Volunteers will help farmers plant fruit-bearing crops across community spaces.

The project is rolled out in collaboration with Shree Sai Healing Trust (SSHT), an NGO with over 20 years of experience and healthcare programmes across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and West Bengal. Halma India and SSHT will work closely to find sustainable solutions to bring positive change and implement initiatives to make N Hosur a cleaner, healthier and self-sustainable village.

"At SSHT, we recognise the role of a community in enriching and strengthening the programme. Gramha Samruddhi, which means a prosperous village, is based on a comprehensive need assessment and due diligence to understand the various local issues and unique challenges faced by the people, especially women, children and elderly in the village," said Hemanth Kumar, Trustee, SSHT

"We have always focused on active community engagement and will involve local residents in every aspect of the project. This participatory approach ensures that interventions are culturally sensitive, sustainable, and tailored to the specific needs."

"As a global group of life-saving technologies, our purpose is to grow a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Gramha Samruddhi aligns with our purpose and is one of the means to make a positive difference in the lives of the most vulnerable through our sincere efforts and technologies wherever possible," said Prasenjit Datta, Managing Director, Halma India.

"The project deploys a community-led approach to address healthcare, education, environment and livelihood needs and empowers Halma India CSR volunteers to bring their collective expertise, knowledge and interest to shape meaningful outcomes. Congratulations to all our CSR volunteers from Halma companies Ampac, AAi, Keeler and Sofis and various core functions in India for their efforts, collaboration, and commitment towards fulfilling our CSR vision."

