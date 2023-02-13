Hamara Samarpan Trust felicitated IPS Geeta Rani Verma

IPS Geeta Rani Verma was given the IPS Harish Trivedi Memorial award for humanitarian services. This award has been given previously to IPS Rakesh Asthana Delhi police commissioner and IPS Hari Narayan Chari Mishra police commissioner of Indore. The youngest volunteer of the trust shivam Sharma Rawat and other youngsters pledged to work hard and become like madam. They were all mesmerized by her.

Shivam Sharma Rawat donates food to the underprivileged sector and caters to the goal 2 zero hunger of the sustainable development goals , on a regular basis. Shivam Sharma rawat is currently a student of class 7 at springdales school dhaula kuan New Delhi. He has also received global empathy award when he represented his school for an Australian project.

This year the Hamara Samarpan Trust has selected Geeta Rani Verma, IPS presently posted as Addl. CP/Traffic (HQ) for awarding the Humanitarian and Service Award in recognition of the service rendered by her in serving the society during her police career. She was born on 01/07/1967 and got her education in Uttaranchal. She had been a brilliant student in her academic career as well and secured Gold Medal at the accomplishment of the Post-Graduation (Hindi Literature) as topped the Garhwal University. After her education she joined Police Services on 01/04/1993 as Asstt. Commissioner of Police in Delhi and performed duties in Delhi and Andaman Nicobar Islands.

As ACP she has worked as ACP/Geeta Colony, ACP/Traffic, East District,ACP/Licensing and in CAW Cell As DCP she performed as DCP/Traffic, DCP/Security DCP/SED and as Addl. CP she has supervised DAP, Traffic/ Zone-I & II and now Addl commissioner of police.

During her posting in Andaman and Nicobar Islands she organised several awareness programs to sensitize the lives of the tribals and also to reduce the suicidal rates amongst them. She also worked against cyber frauds and drug abuse amongst the students and residents. As Inspector General prisons at Andaman and Nicobar Islands she designed various vocational courses for prisoners and enabled their rehabilitation.

Hamara samarpan trust does various awareness campaigns for general awareness especially towards early prevention and cure. It does regular medical check up camps and distribution of medications to the.underpriviledged. The trust emphasizes on cleanliness drives and also works towards zero hunger and no poverty through its various programmes. The trust values equality and gender sensitization and promotes no to child labour .

The trust appreciates the endeavors of the police personnel who have done remarkable humanitarian work.The efforts, sincerity, punctuality ,motivation and enthusiasm of the officers are overwhelming.

We salute to their work done for giving back to the society.

