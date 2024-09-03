Hardesh Chawla Featured on ELITE Magazine's 10th Anniversary Cover - DECADE OF ICONS

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: Hardesh Chawla, the esteemed founder of Essentia Environments, has been honored with a feature on ELITE Magazine's "Decade of Icons" cover, celebrating the magazine's 10th Anniversary. This recognition places Chawla alongside some of the most influential figures in India and beyond, highlighting his remarkable achievements in the field of luxury interior design.

A Visionary in Luxury Interiors

Over the years, Chawla has redefined the luxury interior landscape in India, making Essentia Environments synonymous with opulence and innovation. His designs are known for their impeccable attention to detail, blending global influences with a deep understanding of contemporary aesthetics. From ultra-luxurious private residences to sophisticated commercial spaces, Chawla's work is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Recently, Chawla and his wife, Monica Chawla, who plays a crucial role as the creative head, unveiled the Essentia Home Experience Center in Gurgaon. This expansive gallery showcases the best of luxury living, offering clients a curated experience of high-end interior products across various categories. The launch of this center marks a significant milestone in Chawla's career, further cementing his position as a leader in the industry.

A Spot Among Icons

Being featured on the "Decade of Icons" cover is not just an acknowledgment of Chawla's contributions to interior design but also a recognition of his influence on the broader luxury sector. This cover includes a stellar lineup of icons, such as Bollywood superstar R. Madhavan, Shashwat Goenka of the RPSG Group, and Srikanth Bolla, the world's first blind billionaire. Each of these individuals has made significant strides in their respective fields, and Chawla's inclusion among them speaks volumes about his impact.

ELITE Magazine: The Pinnacle of Luxury Media

ELITE Magazine India, founded by Puraskar Thadani, has been the country's leading luxury media brand for the past decade. As it celebrates its 10th Anniversary, the magazine continues to set the standard in luxury media, known for its comprehensive coverage of the luxury sector. The "Decade of Icons" edition is a hallmark of this legacy, highlighting individuals who have set new benchmarks in their industries. Being featured in this special edition is a mark of prestige and recognition of one's contributions to society.

Featuring on this cover is a prestigious honor, reserved for those who have made an indelible mark on their industries.

Chawla's feature on this iconic cover reinforces his position as a visionary in luxury interiors, recognized not just in India but on a global scale. His work continues to inspire and set new standards in the industry, making him a deserving member of ELITE Magazine's "Decade of Icons."

