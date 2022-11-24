Hari Darshan Entices Visitors with Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat-Inspired Stall

New Delhi, November 24: Hari Darshan, the leading manufacturer of devotional, spiritual, and meditation products, is exhibiting its entire product line, including the recently launched NATURAL SERIES Premium Masala Agarbatti and PURE SERIES Natural Incense Sticks, at the 41st edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF), which began on November 14 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Taking inspiration from Govardhan Parvat, Hari Darshan has decked their stall accordingly. This has a tremendous connotation, dating back to the narrative of Krishna lifting the whole Govardhan Mountain and holding it aloft to shield his people and animals from the disastrous downpour.

Mr. Goldy Nagdev, MD, Hari Darshan Group, added, “The importance of the Hari Darshan booth may be gleaned from its overall appearance and atmosphere. This narrative demonstrates that Lord Krishna is the Supreme Protector of the whole human race. He is there to help us and to lead us in the proper direction. The key lesson we can take from this is that humanity will always be dependent on nature, as it is the power that nourished, preserves, and protects all life forms. Just as how all the people and animals took shelter beneath the Govardhan Mountain to protect themselves from the destructive rains. For this reason, we focused on re-creating the story’s more upbeat aspects in the hopes that visitors would take away a similarly pleasant impression of the place.”

Hari Darshan has also displayed all their products, including their recently announced Natural Series Premium Masala Agarbatti and Pure Series Natural Incense Sticks, all of which have been endorsed by Juhi Chawla, the brand ambassador and philanthropist.

The Natural Series Premium Masala Agarbatti is high quality, charcoal-free incense sticks. Organic essential oils, herbs, and wood powder are used in this incense. These incense sticks have a fragrant scent while emitting little smoke, which is currently desired by customers.The Pure Series Natural Incense Sticks are herbal incense sticks that are thick and carbon-free.

Along with the products, the company is also providing visitors with attractive discounts, huge offers, and gifts in Hall No. 12.

The India International Trade Fair (IITF), an annual magnum opus of the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), is slated for November 14–27, 2022, in Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The theme of the IITF 2022 is “Vocal for Local, Local to Global,” as envisioned by India’s Hon’ble Prime Minister to achieve the aim of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India).

