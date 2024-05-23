Hariprasad Kapilavai’s leadership in reshaping the future of Cloud Technology 

New Delhi (India), May 23: Hariprasad Kapilavai is a visionary Senior Cloud Technology Architect in the digital frontier. With a two-decade-long legacy in Software Engineering, Information Technology and Multi-cloud architecture, Hariprasad's genius lies not just in his technical prowess but in his innate ability to push boundaries and craft groundbreaking products and solutions. The key to all his revolutionary approaches is always placing the end-user at the epicentre of his vision. The Indian Achievers Forum bestowed him the prestigious Indian Achiever's Award in recognition of his significant contributions to quality excellence in technology and beyond.

Hariprasad Kapilavai is an award-winning Multi-Cloud Technology Architect working in the technology sector for over 18 years with extensive experience in technical project management across various industries including, software development, information technology, and cybersecurity. His technological foresight is both profound and transformative. His contributions reflect his unparalleled depth of knowledge and expertise aligned with the goals and standards of Cloud Architecture.

Throughout his career, Hariprasad Kapilavai has been a figure driving innovation, business leadership, strategic management, and a commitment to excellence. He was the mastermind behind the product teams for Application Design & Development, Application Performance Management, and support, serving as the Senior Technology Architect (Multi-Cloud) at Data Core Systems. His experience also extends to Banking, Health Care, Retail, Research & Scientific projects, where he honed his abilities in Project lead architecture, Service Delivery Management, Cloud Services, and Open-Source technologies. This unique and rich blend of experiences has equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of both the public and private sector challenges and opportunities in IT.

Before joining Data Core Systems, Hariprasad Kapilavai worked in various countries around the Globe- Africa, North America region, Europe, and Canada- where he led teams on full lifecycle implementations which included analyses, business requirements, design, build and testing for US, APAC and EMEA customers. He sharpened his expertise at renowned entities like Thermo Fisher Scientific, UGI-AmeriGas, KSwiss, Infosys, African Development Bank, ULTA, and Procter & Gamble. The multiple U.S. clients further accentuate his trailblazing journey to his name, each emblematic of his ceaseless quest for technological brilliance.

His commitment to professional development and excellence is evident through his pursuit of learning beginning with his master's in IT and further through various certifications in technology, which proved to be instrumental in his leadership of project planning activities, effectively managing work delegation, budget adherence, resource allocation, and comprehensive risk management.

His notable achievements and accolades include the Global Service & Support Transformation Award at ThermoFisher Scientific, the recent Indian Achievers Awards 2023-24 for Quality of Excellence; recognition for his valuable contributions as an Industry expert and Judge at Globee Business Awards in consecutive years 2023 and 2024, recognition for his valuable insights as a Reviewer and Judge for Education Technology and Business Technology at SIIA Codie Award in 2023-24. He also serves as senior member of the IEEE Council, Computer Society & Networking since 2023, ISCIA – Global IS/IT community, Fellow Membership with BCS.

Hariprasad has demonstrated proficiency in leading cross-functional teams and effectively managing resources across multiple project teams in large portfolios. Hariprasad's success in these areas is a testament to his ability to efficiently leverage resources, including subcontractors with diverse skill sets, to meet business requirements and deliver high-quality products on time.

Experts says about Hariprasad Kapilavai –

“Hariprasad's approach to project management is holistic, focusing not just on technical aspects but also on ensuring alignment with project goals through seamless coordination among Product Owners, Customers, and Project Managers. He has provided guidance on larger organizational issues and offered enterprise-level technical business support, collaborating closely with business stakeholders and program architects to define technical specifications.”

“Hari's skills extend to maintaining product roadmaps, conducting fit gap analyses, comprehensive risk assessments, and coordinating with various teams responsible for aspects like Cloud architecture, and security. His ability to implement test-driven development practices and design and build interactive applications has been key to meeting diverse functional requirements within applications.”

