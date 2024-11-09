HarperCollins India announces THIRTEEN MONTHS IN THE HIMALAYAS Chronicles of a Monk's Sadhana by Om Swami

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 9: HarperCollins is delighted to announce the upcoming publication of Thirteen Months in the Himalayas by Om Swami.

Hardback | 206 pp | INR 499

Available wherever books are sold | Releasing 20 November 2024

This is the sequel to the author's bestselling memoirIf Truth Be Told and comes ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the book's publication.

ABOUT THE BOOK

'If you won't get Her vision, who will?'

With these words from Bhairavi Ma echoing in his heart, a young monk who had renounced a multimillion-dollar business empire retreated into the Himalayas. For thirteen months, he engaged in intense meditation, seeking the finest reward there is: self-realization.

But what truly unfolded in those serene yet desolate mountains? Faced with biting cold, prowling wild animals, crippling hunger, and overwhelming isolation, Om Swami tested the limits of his mind and body. Struggling to sit in sadhana for hours, he oscillated between moments of transcendent joy and crushing despair. What spiritual practices did he adopt? How did he keep the 'spark' of sadhana alive? Were the rituals enough to reach the Divine, or did doubt and fear creep in, even for one so wise?

Thirteen Months in the Himalayas offers a rare and mesmerizing glimpse into Om Swami's extraordinary journey of self-realization. A sequel to the bestselling If Truth Be Told, it takes you deeper into the heart of a monk's spiritual practice and his unwavering quest for the Divine.

Talking about the book Ridhima Kumar, Commissioning Editor at HarperCollins India, says, "Thirteen Months in the Himalayas is an unfiltered, awe-inspiring account of Om Swami's journey through the icy peaks in search of the Divine. This memoir is an eye-opening read for those yearning for self-realization, as it reveals the raw intensity of meditation and the resilience it demands. Om Swami shows us that with unshakeable dedication, even the Divine can be found."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Om Swami has touched the lives of millions around the world through his bestselling books on spirituality and wellness. Ever to stay away from any limelight and public interactions, the highly reclusive unconventional monk has penned a sequel to his memoir after a decade.

He is the brain behind the 100 per cent free and popular Sadhana App. He writes once a month on his blog, os.me, and one can know more about him on omswami.com.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

