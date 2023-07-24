HarperCollins India presents UPGRADE: The Not-So-Subtle Art of Moving Up in Life and Career by Priyesh Khanna and Alasdair Ross

PRNewswire

Harper Business | Career |Hardback | Rs 599

Available wherever books are sold | Releasing 24th July 2023

ABOUT THE BOOK

- Why are some people successful in their careers while others falter?

- What persuades managers to promote some and not others to responsibility, opportunity and prosperity?

- Is it all down to natural gifts, or are there techniques that people can learn to accelerate their careers?

After reaching leadership roles in three of the world's biggest banks, Priyesh Khanna concluded that there are some easy-to-learn and surprisingly straightforward ways to stand out from the crowd.

In Upgrade, Khanna and Alasdair Ross, with more than fifty years of experience between them, deliver a mix of tools, methods and exercises that extend across professions to guide your next essential career moves. Structured in four parts, each aimed at strengthening the key habits, mindsets and actions that mark highly successful corporate performers, the book provides readily applicable skills to bring out the best in people. Whether one is pushing for the next level or wants to excel at the top, or is simply curious about the methods the best leaders in the world rely on, Upgrade is the book for you.

Author, Priyesh Khanna, says, "Once you understand the tools and traits shared in this book, it's like a light bulb will go on, you'll notice them at work all around. This sharpens your focus to reach the next level."

Author, Alasdair Ross, says, "Tending to your career is an effective form of self-help. Using the right techniques will ensure not only that you reach your full potential as a professional, but that you do so while enjoying a fulfilling home life, too."

Executive Editor, HarperCollins India, Sachin Sharma, says, "Ever wondered why some people move up smoothly in their career while others stagnate despite ticking all the boxes? There's usually a thin line separating successful people and others. In Upgrade, Priyesh Khanna and Alasdair Ross bring more than five decades of valuable experience and provide you tools, methods and exercises that give you the edge in moving up in life and career. A book that every executive must read."

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Priyesh Khanna is a managing director in a global bank based in London. He is a senior banking executive with over twenty years' experience with some of the world's biggest financial institutions including JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, driving transformations in technology, risk management and operations.

Alasdair Ross is a journalist and consultant with thirty years' experience as a foreign correspondent and a senior executive and editor at The Economist Group. Alasdair is currently working on writing projects for several publications, including the Financial Times in London. He is a keynote and TEDx speaker in global affairs, economics, strategy, and risk and a non-executive director at The Economist Intelligence Unit.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2021 & 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/4095906/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

