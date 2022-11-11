HarperCollins India releases Anubhav Agrawal's latest, Mindf**ked: When It's 4 a.m. and You Can't Stop Overthinking (English Edition)

HarperCollins India has recently released the English edition of the book Mindf**ked: When It's 4 a.m. and You Can't Stop Overthinking after the successful release of the Hinglish book.

The book is a handy and practical guide to calm your mind, and lead a peaceful and happy life.

About the Book

It's 4 a.m. but you're tossing and turning, unable to sleep because your mind refuses to stop working. Be it something about yourself, about someone else, about a place, an event, the past, the future - you can't stop overthinking! It's normal to think about these things sometimes in the course of the day. But constantly having nagging thoughts that refuse to leave your mind leads to a lot of problems and complications. It affects your mental health, spoils your mood, and can cause fights and issues in your personal and professional life.

In his book, Mindf**ked: When It's 4 a.m. and You Can't Stop Overthinking, Anubhav Agrawal, author of the national bestseller Why Not Me?: A Feeling of Millions, provides easy-to-follow solutions and tips to help overcome the problem of overthinking. Read this book to find out how you can calm your mind and lead a peaceful and happy life.

Readers have loved and praised the Hinglish edition.

'The best book to deal with day-to-day problems.'

'Amazing, very relatable. A must-have book in your bookshelf!'

'One of the best books for overthinkers...'

About the Author

Anubhav Agrawal is an author and a social media influencer. He completed a Master of Business Administration degree before embarking on a journey as a writer. He's the founder of a famous poetry community, Iwritewhatyoufeel®. He has more than 5 million followers across all social media platforms, which makes him one of the most-followed Indian authors. He has influenced millions of people through his Let's Talk Sessions and poetry. Anubhav started writing as a hobby. Later it became his passion, and now he writes to heal people with broken hearts and hopes and show them the bright side of everything that happens.

His debut book, Why Not Me? A Feeling of Millions was the no. 1 National Bestseller in India and his second book, Hands Down: The Simplest Ways to Move On, was the no. 1 bestseller on Kindle India. He is based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints.

Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award.

HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is now the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards--in 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

For further information please write to sagiri.dixit@harpercollins.co.in

Non-fiction/Self-help | Rs 250

CONTACT:

Sagiri Dixit

Manager - Marketing

sagiri.dixit@harpercollins.co.in

This story has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor