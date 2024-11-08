Harshdeep Hortico Expands Presence with New Store Opening in Ahmedabad

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 8: Harshdeep Hortico Limited (BSE: HARSHDEEP), specializing in the manufacture and export of pots, planters, garden accessories, and outdoor furniture; announces the grand opening of its latest retail store in Ahmedabad. Specializing in a vast array of pots, planters, garden accessories, and outdoor furniture, the new store will serve as a comprehensive destination for gardening and outdoor enthusiasts in the region. With over 500 unique designs and 2,200 SKUs, Harshdeep's Ahmedabad store promises to deliver an unmatched selection to meet the needs of residential, commercial, and corporate customers.

Located in one of India's prominent urban centres, the Ahmedabad store marks an important milestone in Harshdeep's strategic retail expansion. This new showroom reflects Harshdeep's commitment to providing high-quality products and innovative designs, meeting the growing demand for modern horticulture and garden decor solutions in India.

The Ahmedabad store will showcase Harshdeep's wide portfolio of products, including plastic indoor and outdoor planters, illuminated planters, decorative planters, and rotomolded outdoor furniture, which recently became a part of the company's offerings. Harshdeep also supplies its products to sectors such as hospitality, airports, and large infrastructure projects, further solidifying its role as a trusted partner for B2C and B2B2C customers in India and select global markets.

Commenting on the performance Harshit Shah, Director of Harshdeep Hortico Limited said, "The launch of our Ahmedabad store marks a significant step in our journey to make premium garden and outdoor decor accessible to every home and business in India. Ahmedabad, with its rich cultural heritage and growing urban landscape, is a perfect location for us to introduce our unique product range. This store will provide customers with not only an exceptional variety of products but also a new approach to enhancing their spaces, blending modern design with sustainable materials to create outdoor and indoor environments that inspire.

As a debt-free company, we are financially equipped to pursue growth while maintaining stability. Our commitment extends beyond just selling products; it's about cultivating a community that appreciates quality, durability, and style in horticultural decor. At Harshdeep, we believe in fostering a connection with nature through thoughtfully designed garden products, and our Ahmedabad showroom embodies that vision. We're excited to welcome customers to experience the quality and innovation we're known for, and we're confident that this new store will help us build lasting relationships with the people of Ahmedabad."

With this opening, Harshdeep Hortico now operates six company-owned showrooms and warehousing in Bangalore nationwide, in addition to its ten exclusive distributors across India. The company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is reinforced through its strong manufacturing and distribution network, ensuring access to premium horticulture products across key urban markets.

