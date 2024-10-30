Harshdeep Hortico Reports Strong H1 FY25 with 71 Percent Net Profit Growth

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Harshdeep Hortico Limited (BSE: HARSHDEEP), specializing in the manufacture and export of pots, planters, garden accessories, and outdoor furniture, announced its Unaudited financials for H1 FY25.

Key H1 FY25 Financial Highlights

-Total Income of Rs 24.92 Cr, YoY growth of 8.27%

- EBITDA of Rs 5.96 Cr, YoY growth of 43.56%

- EBITDA Margin of 23.93%, YoY change of 5 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 4.23 Cr, YoY growth of 71.11%

- Net Profit Margin of 16.96%, YoY growth of 9 Bps

Commenting on the performance Mr. Harshit Shah, Director of Harshdeep Hortico Limited said, "Our performance in H1 FY25 reflects Harshdeep Hortico's resilience and strategic focus in the horticulture sector, highlighted by growth in net profit and significant contracts, including notable orders with Mumbai and Mangaluru airports. Key growth drivers include a positive market environment, supply chain enhancements such as a new warehouse in Bangalore, showrooms in Pune, and increased production capacity at our Pune and Bhiwandi facilities. Also, the introduction of new machinery and plans for integrating robotic technology will further optimize our operations.

Looking ahead, we are excited to strengthen our infrastructure with a showroom and warehouse in Ahmedabad, launching post-Diwali, and we anticipate starting production of our Agro Shade Nets, which we expect will significantly enhance our topline and profitability. As a debt-free company, we are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities. We remain optimistic about the H2 FY25, expecting improved performance driven by industry growth and increased green net sales, while continuing to enhance our footprint and deliver value-driven products to meet evolving customer needs.

Highlights For H1 FY25 (April 2024 - September 2024)

