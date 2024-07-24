Hartek Group Achieved Great Place to Work Certification for the Fifth Consecutive Year

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 24: Hartek Group, a distinguished Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) enterprise, announced that they have been certified with the Great Place to Work-Certification fifth year in a row. This certification highlights the company's commitment towards fostering growth, maintaining credibility, transparency and respect among employees.

Through an anonymous survey conducted across Hartek Group demonstrated people-centric initiatives that helped create an inclusive and supportive workplace environment. The survey measures the company across key functional areas- workplace culture, equal opportunities, fairness and future outlook.

Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director of Hartek Group said, "We are extremely proud to get recognition for the fifth consecutive year. As an organization we value our employees and their contribution to the utmost level and strive to create a supportive ecosystem where they feel valued and empowered."

"This certification underscores the company'ss never ending quest to build a culture of trust and transparency. By doing so we not only want to strengthen our internal processes but also want to build long term relationships with our employees, customers and partners. They go beyond just business goals to a desire to create a sustainable and prosperous future," Keerti Hartek Singh, Director, Hartek Group.

Hartek Group is one of the fastest-growing companies in India, with offerings that span across Engineering, Construction, Renewables, Technology, Fuel, and Manufacturing. Founded in 1991, the group has grown to become one of the most admired Indian names in the power and infrastructure space, having business interests across the value chain. The group operates through three strategic business units, namely Power Systems, Renewables & Power Distribution Products, and is a Billion INR plus business.

